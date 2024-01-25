Search

Immigration

China inks visa-free agreement with another Asian country: Details inside

Web Desk
02:16 PM | 25 Jan, 2024
China inks visa-free agreement with another Asian country: Details inside

BEIJING - The authorities in China and Singapore have agreed to allow visa-free travel to citizens from both countries.

As part of the agreement signed on Thursday, a 30-day mutual visa exemption agreement would come into effect on February 9 and would surely benefit travelers and business people alike.

Under this agreement, ordinary passport holders from China and Singapore will be able to enter each other’s countries without requiring a visa and can stay for up to 30 days.

The announcement of this exemption was initially made in December last year during an annual high-level meeting between the two governments, and the visa scheme was anticipated to commence in early 2024.

China had previously reinstated a 15-day visa-free policy for Singaporeans in July last year after more than three years of suspension due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Chinese media confirmed the signing of the agreement, highlighting that China now maintains "comprehensive" mutual visa exemption agreements with at least 22 countries, including Singapore.

It bears mentioning that China is fast opening up to the world especially as the social distancing protocols have been lifted.  The country inked a visa-free agreement with Belgium recently and also announced that it would allow visa-free entry to citizens from Germany, France, the Netherlands, Italy, Spain, and Malaysia. 

China has also facilitated its visa rules for US citizens under which Americans applying for a Chinese tourist visa are no longer required to submit proof of having secured a place to stay in China. China and Thailand would also allow visa-free exchanges on a permanent basis from March this year.

With more and more countries trying to attract tourists, China is also rebuilding itself in terms of facilitated visa regime for tourists from across the world. 

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Immigration

03:16 PM | 24 Jan, 2024

Another country to enjoy visa-free travel to UAE

11:35 AM | 24 Jan, 2024

China to allow visa-free entry to another country: Details inside

10:06 PM | 23 Jan, 2024

Canadian court set to decide ban against adoptions from Pakistan: ...

09:50 PM | 23 Jan, 2024

Pak-Afghan border reopens as visa dispute over

03:41 PM | 23 Jan, 2024

The busiest airport in the world is located in this Muslim country: ...

11:31 PM | 22 Jan, 2024

India to fence border with Myanmar to end visa-free movement

Immigration

11:16 PM | 22 Jan, 2024

Canada slashes international student permits, changes open work ...

12:49 PM | 25 Jan, 2024

UAE resumes issuance of work permits for Pakistan after suspension

05:29 PM | 22 Jan, 2024

Australia suspends Golden Visa scheme in major blow to billionaires

02:33 PM | 24 Jan, 2024

Pakistan to install state-of-the-art machines at airports

03:56 PM | 22 Jan, 2024

Kuwait tightens rules against illegal foreigners with plans of ...

04:59 PM | 23 Jan, 2024

Foreigners in Thailand can now alert authorities of extended stay ...

Advertisement

Latest

02:59 PM | 25 Jan, 2024

Usman Khawaja puts his shoes with slogans for Gaza on auction

Gold & Silver Rate

01:42 PM | 25 Jan, 2024

Gold prices slip in Pakistan by Rs1,400 amid drop in global market rates

Forex

Open-market: Pakistani rupee exchange rate against US dollar, Euro, Pound and Riyal - 25 Jan 2024

Pakistani currency remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on January 25, 2024 (Thursday).

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.8 for buying and 281.05 for selling.

Euro comes down to 302.5 for buying and 305.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356 for buying, and 359 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.45.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 25 January 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.8 281.05
Euro EUR 302.5 305.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 356 359
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.4 77.2
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.45 75.2
Australian Dollar AUD 182 183.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 744.69 752.69
Canadian Dollar CAD 205 207
China Yuan CNY 39.32 39.72
Danish Krone DKK 40.9 41.3
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.81 36.16
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.02 2.11
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 910.01 919.01
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.36 59.96
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.83 172.83
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.68 26.98
Omani Riyal OMR 727.32 735.32
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.87 77.57
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.75 27.05
Swiss Franc CHF 322.33 324.83
Thai Bhat THB 7.87 8.02

Horoscope

08:29 AM | 25 Jan, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 25th January 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

PROFILE: Shoaib Malik | Marriages, cricketing career, and income

Sana Javed: Here’s all you need to know about Shoaib Malik’s third wife

Asif Ali Zardari

Justice Ijazul Ahsan

Profile: Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi 

Profile: Hamza Shahbaz Sharif 

Profile: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Sir Syed Kazim Ali, The Man Behind The Success Of Thousands

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: