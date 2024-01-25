Search

Usman Khawaja puts his shoes with slogans for Gaza on auction

02:59 PM | 25 Jan, 2024
Usman Khawaja puts his shoes with slogans for Gaza on auction
SYDNEY – Australian cricketer Usman Khawaja has announced to auction his special shoes carrying the messages All Lives Are Equal’ and ‘Freedom is a Human Right’ in order to help children facing Israeli aggression in war-hit Gaza.

The left-hand opening batsman, who has been raising voice against Israeli attacks in Gaza where death toll has surged past 25,000, made the announcement on Instagram.

“Hey everyone. Want to announce I'm auctioning off my shoes! It ends 12th February. All proceeds will go to 'Unicef Children of Gaza' appeal,” he wrote.

“The kids need your help now more then ever and as always thank you for your support and generosity. All you guys have been amazing,” the cricket player added.

In December last year, Khawaja came under International Cricket Council ICC radar for a message written on his shoes as Kangaroos were set to face Pakistan in the first Test.

ICC had responded to the cricketer’s move, stating that rules prohibit the display of personal messages which we expect the players to uphold.

Later, Cricket Australia extended support to Pakistani-born player. It said we support the right of our players to express personal opinions, but ICC has rules in place that oppose display of personal messages.

