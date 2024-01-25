Driving license services start at e-Khidmat Markaz Arfa Software Technology Park

LAHORE – The e-Khidmat Markaz at Arfa Software Technology Park (ASTP) has launched a Driving Test Service as part of the ongoing Online Driving License initiative.

This is a significant step in digitalizing public services and is a collaboration between the Punjab Traffic Police and the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB). The aim is to streamline the process of obtaining driving licenses throughout the province.

The Driving Test Service has been launched as a pilot project in front of the e-Khidmat Center ASTP. This marks the first step in a broader plan to introduce this facility at all e-Khidmat Maraakaz throughout Punjab. To ensure the seamless integration of Driving Test Services into the existing e-Khidmat framework, a meeting was held as part of the pilot project.

Punjab Traffic Police Additional IG Mirza Faran Baig expressed his commitment to enhancing the efficiency and accessibility of services for citizens. PITB Director General Government Digital Services, Muhammad Waseem Bhatti, emphasized the importance of technology in modernizing the process of acquiring driving licenses.

The introduction of Driving Test Services at e-Khidmat Maraakaz is a testament to PITB's dedication to providing innovative solutions for the convenience of citizens. This initiative aligns with the broader vision of leveraging technology to enhance public services and improve the overall experience for the residents of Punjab.

In this regard, PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf remarked, “The e-Khidmat Markaz at ASTP has once again become a pioneer in facilitating citizens by introducing Driving Test Services. This pilot project is a step towards a more efficient and tech-savvy approach to traffic management services in Punjab.”

“More than 160 services, including driving licenses, are now available under one roof at e-Khidmat Centers, resulting in citizens' significant time savings,” he added.

Citizens from across Punjab interested in taking Driving Test Services at e-Khidmat Maraakaz can visit the ASTP center to experience the streamlined process firsthand.