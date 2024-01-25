Search

Driving license services start at e-Khidmat Markaz Arfa Software Technology Park

04:47 PM | 25 Jan, 2024
Driving license services start at e-Khidmat Markaz Arfa Software Technology Park

LAHORE – The e-Khidmat Markaz at Arfa Software Technology Park (ASTP) has launched a Driving Test Service as part of the ongoing Online Driving License initiative.

This is a significant step in digitalizing public services and is a collaboration between the Punjab Traffic Police and the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB). The aim is to streamline the process of obtaining driving licenses throughout the province. 

The Driving Test Service has been launched as a pilot project in front of the e-Khidmat Center ASTP. This marks the first step in a broader plan to introduce this facility at all e-Khidmat Maraakaz throughout Punjab. To ensure the seamless integration of Driving Test Services into the existing e-Khidmat framework, a meeting was held as part of the pilot project.

Punjab Traffic Police Additional IG Mirza Faran Baig expressed his commitment to enhancing the efficiency and accessibility of services for citizens. PITB Director General Government Digital Services, Muhammad Waseem Bhatti, emphasized the importance of technology in modernizing the process of acquiring driving licenses.

The introduction of Driving Test Services at e-Khidmat Maraakaz is a testament to PITB's dedication to providing innovative solutions for the convenience of citizens. This initiative aligns with the broader vision of leveraging technology to enhance public services and improve the overall experience for the residents of Punjab.

In this regard, PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf remarked, “The e-Khidmat Markaz at ASTP has once again become a pioneer in facilitating citizens by introducing Driving Test Services. This pilot project is a step towards a more efficient and tech-savvy approach to traffic management services in Punjab.”

“More than 160 services, including driving licenses, are now available under one roof at e-Khidmat Centers, resulting in citizens' significant time savings,” he added.

Citizens from across Punjab interested in taking Driving Test Services at e-Khidmat Maraakaz can visit the ASTP center to experience the streamlined process firsthand.

06:14 PM | 25 Jan, 2024

Pat Cummins bags ICC Cricketer of the Year 2023 award

01:42 PM | 25 Jan, 2024

Gold prices slip in Pakistan by Rs1,400 amid drop in global market rates

Open-market: Pakistani rupee exchange rate against US dollar, Euro, Pound and Riyal - 25 Jan 2024

Pakistani currency remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on January 25, 2024 (Thursday).

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.8 for buying and 281.05 for selling.

Euro comes down to 302.5 for buying and 305.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356 for buying, and 359 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.45.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 25 January 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.8 281.05
Euro EUR 302.5 305.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 356 359
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.4 77.2
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.45 75.2
Australian Dollar AUD 182 183.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 744.69 752.69
Canadian Dollar CAD 205 207
China Yuan CNY 39.32 39.72
Danish Krone DKK 40.9 41.3
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.81 36.16
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.02 2.11
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 910.01 919.01
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.36 59.96
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.83 172.83
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.68 26.98
Omani Riyal OMR 727.32 735.32
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.87 77.57
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.75 27.05
Swiss Franc CHF 322.33 324.83
Thai Bhat THB 7.87 8.02

08:29 AM | 25 Jan, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 25th January 2024

