Search

Sports

Usman Khawaja releases new video criticising alleged "double standards" in ICC ruling on Gaza views

The Australian

Web Desk
09:18 PM | 25 Dec, 2023
Usman Khawaja releases new video criticising alleged
Source: cricket.com.au

Australia's star batsman Usman Khawaja recently released a video on his Instagram page criticising what he sees as the ICC's "double standards" in handling players' private communications during games.

Because of his intention to wear words of support on his uniform during the upcoming Australia-Pakistan series, Khawaja has gained attention. He donned shoes bearing the slogans "All lives are equal" and "Freedom is a human right" before to the commencement of the first Test match between Australia and Pakistan in Perth. The ICC cautioned him that showing these messages during the Test match would result in consequences.

Khawaja did not wear shoes with those inscriptions throughout the game, having accepted the ICC's ruling. 

Rather, he inscribed the names of his daughters on a black armband and vowed to keep fighting and contest the ICC's ruling.

A few days ago, the ICC censured him for donning the black armband without authorization. He denied this accusation as well, arguing that it was a mourning and not a protest.

On his social media profile, Khawaja published a video today, December 25, emphasising the inconsistent way the ICC has handled cases involving personal messaging.

Khawaja begins his video by highlighting a section of the ICC's Clothing and Equipment regulations that states that personal messages cannot be approved for reasons related to politics, religion, or race.

The next three clips in the video show players exhibiting political or religious statements. Nicholas Pooran is the first one with a cross on the back of his bat. In the second, Marnus Labuschagne is shown holding an Eagle sticker—a reference to a passage from the Bible—at the base of his bat. In the third, Keshav Maharaj is seen with a "Om" emblem on his bat.

The description for the video reads, "Merry Christmas to all of you ????????." Sometimes, you just gotta laugh. Cya at Boxing Day! ???????? #inconsistent #doublestandards ????????''

On December 26, the second Test between Australia and Pakistan will begin at the MCG. It would be interesting to watch how the ICC reacts to Khawaja's video.

Israel is entering its 12th week of a devastating air and ground campaign in Gaza that has killed more than 20,400 Palestinians, including 8,200 children.

Airstrikes targeting homes, hospitals and schools have displaced nearly 2 million Palestinians who now live in catastrophic conditions with little food, water and medicine, according to United Nations.

There are still 129 captives thought to remain captive in Gaza following Hamas’s October 7 attack on Israeli territory, which also killed nearly 1,200.

Usman Khawaja challenges ICC allegations amid armband row

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Sports

10:10 PM | 22 Dec, 2023

Usman Khawaja challenges ICC allegations amid armband row

03:36 PM | 19 Dec, 2023

Pakistan announce squad for New Zealand T20I series

03:03 PM | 18 Dec, 2023

Shadab Khan ruled out of New Zealand tour for T20I series

02:59 PM | 16 Dec, 2023

PCB, ICC signs agreement for hosting ICC Champions Trophy 2025

04:19 PM | 15 Dec, 2023

In a first, New York to host Pakistan vs India match of T20 World Cup

02:13 PM | 13 Dec, 2023

Australian cricketer Usman Khawaja barred to wear shoes with slogans ...

Advertisement

Latest

12:00 AM | 26 Dec, 2023

PAKvAUS: Pakistan face Australia in 2nd Test at Melbourne today

Horoscope

08:51 AM | 25 Dec, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 25th December 2023

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 25 Dec 2023

Pakistani rupee exchange rates for different currencies including US Dollar, European Euro, UK Pound Sterling, Saudi Riyal, UAE Dirham, and other foreign currencies on December 25, 2023 (Monday).

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 282.4 285.15
Euro EUR 308 311
UK Pound Sterling GBP 357.5 361
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.5 78.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.3 76
Australian Dollar AUD 188 190
Bahrain Dinar BHD 752.82 760.82
Canadian Dollar CAD 210 212
China Yuan CNY 39.82 40.22
Danish Krone DKK 41.4 41.8
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.97 36.32
Indian Rupee INR 3.41 3.52
Japanese Yen JPY 1.39 1.45
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 921.21 930.21
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.79 61.39
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.83 177.83
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.98 27.28
Omani Riyal OMR 735.27 743.27
Qatari Riyal QAR 77.81 78.51
Singapore Dollar SGD 210.5 212.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.56 27.86
Swiss Franc CHF 328.02 330.52
Thai Bhat THB 8.14 8.29

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | Gold price in Pakistan – 25 December 2023

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistani market remained stable at Rs218,200 in line with international market rates. 

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 25 December 2023

On Monday, the single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs218,200, and the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs187,070.

Globally, yellow metal went up by $0.42 to settle at $2,050 per ounce.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 218,200 PKR 2,570
Karachi PKR 218,200 PKR 2,570
Islamabad PKR 218,200 PKR 2,570
Peshawar PKR 218,200 PKR 2,570
Quetta PKR 218,200 PKR 2,570
Sialkot PKR 218,200 PKR 2,570
Attock PKR 218,200 PKR 2,570
Gujranwala PKR 218,200 PKR 2,570
Jehlum PKR 218,200 PKR 2,570
Multan PKR 218,200 PKR 2,570
Bahawalpur PKR 218,200 PKR 2,570
Gujrat PKR 218,200 PKR 2,570
Nawabshah PKR 218,200 PKR 2,570
Chakwal PKR 218,200 PKR 2,570
Hyderabad PKR 218,200 PKR 2,570
Nowshehra PKR 218,200 PKR 2,570
Sargodha PKR 218,200 PKR 2,570
Faisalabad PKR 218,200 PKR 2,570
Mirpur PKR 218,200 PKR 2,570

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Sardar Latif Khosa

Profile: Gohar Ali Khan 

Profile: Mohammad Hafeez

Who is Aroosa Khan?

Profile: Wahab Riaz

Profile: Shan Masood

Profile: Virat Kohli

Who is Aliza Sehar?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: