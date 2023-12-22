Search

Sports

Usman Khawaja challenges ICC allegations amid armband row

Web Desk
10:10 PM | 22 Dec, 2023
Usman Khawaja challenges ICC allegations amid armband row
Source: cricket.com.au

Usman Khawaja, an Australian cricket player, has contested the International Cricket Council's (ICC) allegation that he violated the rules by donning a black armband during the first Test match against Pakistan.

After originally wishing to support the Palestinian cause by donning sneakers with the slogans "All lives are equal" and "Freedom is a human right," Khawaja put on the armband in Perth. The ICC's regulations pertaining to political remarks were found to be violated by these communications.

While wearing black armbands in memory of the deceased is allowed, prior authorization from the ICC and national board is required. But Khawaja insists he told the ICC the wristband was for personal grief, following protocol.

Speaking in Melbourne prior to the Boxing Day Test, Khawaja said he was perplexed by the inconsistent application of the law. 

"The shoes were a different matter, but the armband... I followed all regulations and past precedents," he said. He gave examples from the past when athletes altered bats or worn armbands and shoes that weren't allowed without consent or facing consequences. 

He claimed he had no political intent and that the words he had written on his shoes were an expression of how he felt about the murders occurring in Gaza. Khawaja claimed to have no hidden motive and to have voiced sympathy on humanitarian grounds rather than religious or political ones. He insisted that the issue was all about human rights.

While he disputed the inconsistent implementation, Khawaja stressed his respect for the ICC and its regulations. "I will be asking them to make it fair and equitable for everyone," he said. "I was quite truthful and upfront. I will handle things with the ICC.''

He promised never to wear an armband again and declared his adherence to and respect for the ICC regulations. Khawaja made it clear that the footage of helpless children being slaughtered were the only thing upsetting him.

The challenge draws attention to the rules of the ICC and how they are applied. It remains to be seen if Khawaja's personal justification for donning the armband is valid and how the ICC handles his concerns.

Australian cricketer Usman Khawaja barred to wear shoes with slogans for Gaza

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Sports

02:59 PM | 16 Dec, 2023

PCB, ICC signs agreement for hosting ICC Champions Trophy 2025

02:13 PM | 13 Dec, 2023

Australian cricketer Usman Khawaja barred to wear shoes with slogans ...

11:55 PM | 12 Dec, 2023

Australian cricketer Usman Khawaja to bring pro-Palestine slogans to ...

04:52 PM | 7 Dec, 2023

ICC unveils new brand identity for T20 World Cup

09:49 AM | 16 Nov, 2023

India to face Australia in ICC World Cup 2023 final as South Africa ...

08:15 PM | 12 Nov, 2023

How much money will Pakistan receive from ICC despite early exit from ...

Advertisement

Latest

10:45 PM | 22 Dec, 2023

UK spouse visa requirements

Horoscope

08:42 AM | 22 Dec, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 22nd December 2023

Forex

Pakistani rupee recovers further against US dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham; Check today's forex rates

Pakistani rupee registered further gains against the US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal, and other foreign currencies in the open market on Friday.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

On Friday, the US dollar was being quoted at 282.4 for buying and 285.15 for selling.

Euro remains stable at 309.5 for buying and 312.5 for selling. British Pound rate saw decline to 359 for buying, and 362.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED witnessed slight drop and new rate stands at 77.7 whereas the Saudi Riyal remained stable at 75.5.

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 22 December 2023

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 282.4 285.15
Euro EUR 309.5 312.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 359 362.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.7 78.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.5 76.2
Australian Dollar AUD 188 190
Bahrain Dinar BHD 745.89 753.89
Canadian Dollar CAD 210 212
China Yuan CNY 39.82 40.22
Danish Krone DKK 41.4 41.8
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.97 36.32
Indian Rupee INR 3.41 3.52
Japanese Yen JPY 1.39 1.45
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 911.82 920.82
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.66 61.26
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.83 177.83
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.98 27.28
Omani Riyal OMR 728.49 736.49
Qatari Riyal QAR 77.81 78.51
Singapore Dollar SGD 210.5 212.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.56 27.86
Swiss Franc CHF 322.98 325.48
Thai Bhat THB 8.12 8.27

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold prices fall in Pakistan; Check today gold price - 22 Dec 2023

KARACHI – Gold prices witnessed decline in local market despite upward trend in international market.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 22 December 2023

On Friday, the single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs218,000, and the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs186,900.

In international market, the precious yellow metal increased saw big jump of $16.75 to reach $2,048.

Bullion remained volatile in Pakistan amid continued political and economic uncertainty and people prefer to buy gold in such times as safe investment.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 218,000 PKR 2,590
Karachi PKR 218,000 PKR 2,590
Islamabad PKR 218,000 PKR 2,590
Peshawar PKR 218,000 PKR 2,590
Quetta PKR 218,000 PKR 2,590
Sialkot PKR 218,000 PKR 2,590
Attock PKR 218,000 PKR 2,590
Gujranwala PKR 218,000 PKR 2,590
Jehlum PKR 218,000 PKR 2,590
Multan PKR 218,000 PKR 2,590
Bahawalpur PKR 218,000 PKR 2,590
Gujrat PKR 218,000 PKR 2,590
Nawabshah PKR 218,000 PKR 2,590
Chakwal PKR 218,000 PKR 2,590
Hyderabad PKR 218,000 PKR 2,590
Nowshehra PKR 218,000 PKR 2,590
Sargodha PKR 218,000 PKR 2,590
Faisalabad PKR 218,000 PKR 2,590
Mirpur PKR 218,000 PKR 2,590

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Sardar Latif Khosa

Profile: Gohar Ali Khan 

Profile: Mohammad Hafeez

Who is Aroosa Khan?

Profile: Wahab Riaz

Profile: Shan Masood

Profile: Virat Kohli

Who is Aliza Sehar?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: