Usman Khawaja challenges ICC allegations amid armband row

Usman Khawaja, an Australian cricket player, has contested the International Cricket Council's (ICC) allegation that he violated the rules by donning a black armband during the first Test match against Pakistan.
After originally wishing to support the Palestinian cause by donning sneakers with the slogans "All lives are equal" and "Freedom is a human right," Khawaja put on the armband in Perth. The ICC's regulations pertaining to political remarks were found to be violated by these communications.
While wearing black armbands in memory of the deceased is allowed, prior authorization from the ICC and national board is required. But Khawaja insists he told the ICC the wristband was for personal grief, following protocol.
Speaking in Melbourne prior to the Boxing Day Test, Khawaja said he was perplexed by the inconsistent application of the law.
"The shoes were a different matter, but the armband... I followed all regulations and past precedents," he said. He gave examples from the past when athletes altered bats or worn armbands and shoes that weren't allowed without consent or facing consequences.
He claimed he had no political intent and that the words he had written on his shoes were an expression of how he felt about the murders occurring in Gaza. Khawaja claimed to have no hidden motive and to have voiced sympathy on humanitarian grounds rather than religious or political ones. He insisted that the issue was all about human rights.
An emotional Usman Khawaja addresses why he's speaking up for human rights issues this summer ☮️ #AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/3QDjUWpjgG— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 22, 2023
While he disputed the inconsistent implementation, Khawaja stressed his respect for the ICC and its regulations. "I will be asking them to make it fair and equitable for everyone," he said. "I was quite truthful and upfront. I will handle things with the ICC.''
He promised never to wear an armband again and declared his adherence to and respect for the ICC regulations. Khawaja made it clear that the footage of helpless children being slaughtered were the only thing upsetting him.
The challenge draws attention to the rules of the ICC and how they are applied. It remains to be seen if Khawaja's personal justification for donning the armband is valid and how the ICC handles his concerns.
Pakistani rupee registered further gains against the US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal, and other foreign currencies in the open market on Friday.
On Friday, the US dollar was being quoted at 282.4 for buying and 285.15 for selling.
Euro remains stable at 309.5 for buying and 312.5 for selling. British Pound rate saw decline to 359 for buying, and 362.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED witnessed slight drop and new rate stands at 77.7 whereas the Saudi Riyal remained stable at 75.5.
Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 22 December 2023
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|282.4
|285.15
|Euro
|EUR
|309.5
|312.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|359
|362.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.7
|78.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.5
|76.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|188
|190
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|745.89
|753.89
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|210
|212
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.82
|40.22
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.4
|41.8
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.97
|36.32
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.41
|3.52
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.39
|1.45
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|911.82
|920.82
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.66
|61.26
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.83
|177.83
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.98
|27.28
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|728.49
|736.49
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.81
|78.51
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|210.5
|212.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.56
|27.86
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|322.98
|325.48
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.12
|8.27
KARACHI – Gold prices witnessed decline in local market despite upward trend in international market.
On Friday, the single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs218,000, and the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs186,900.
In international market, the precious yellow metal increased saw big jump of $16.75 to reach $2,048.
Bullion remained volatile in Pakistan amid continued political and economic uncertainty and people prefer to buy gold in such times as safe investment.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,590
|Karachi
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,590
|Islamabad
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,590
|Peshawar
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,590
|Quetta
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,590
|Sialkot
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,590
|Attock
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,590
|Gujranwala
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,590
|Jehlum
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,590
|Multan
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,590
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,590
|Gujrat
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,590
|Nawabshah
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,590
|Chakwal
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,590
|Hyderabad
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,590
|Nowshehra
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,590
|Sargodha
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,590
|Faisalabad
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,590
|Mirpur
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,590
