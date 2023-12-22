The UK partner and spouse visa is part of the family immigration scheme and enables an eligible foreign national to join and live with their partner in the UK if they are a British citizen or settled person.

Eligible applicants include those who are married, in a civil partnership, or unmarried.

Who can apply for a UK spouse visa?

As a foreign national, you can apply for a UK partner and spouse visa as long as your partner based in the UK:

Is a British or Irish citizen

Has settled in the UK and has Indefinite Leave to Remain (ILR), permanent residence, or EU Settled Status

Has refugee status or humanitarian protection in the UK

Has a Turkish Businessperson visa or Turkish Worker visa

UK spouse visa requirements

To make a successful application for a UK partner and spouse visa, you will need to meet a set of eligibility requirements, including providing evidence of:

You are in a genuine and eligible relationship

Your and your partner's combined gross annual income is at least £18,600 (this is set to rise to £29,000 in Spring 2024,followed by gradual increases to £38,700)

You have suitable accommodation in the UK

You meet the English language requirement: at least level A1 for your first visa application

UK spouse visa required documents checklist

You will need to provide several documents with your visa application, these may include:

Completed application form and application fee Valid passport Previous passports Evidence of your genuine and subsisting relationship (e.g. shared bills, photographs, correspondence, messages). Proof you meet the English language requirements (e.g. CEFR exam certificate). Two passport-sized colour photos that are in line with the requirements set by the UK. Proof you meet the financial requirements (e.g. bank statements, savings statement, wage slips) Details of any previous immigration applications, if any Details of any criminal convictions Your national insurance number (if you have one) Proof of accommodation in the UK Biometric information (fingerprints and a digital photograph). Tuberculosis test results if from a country where you have to take the test

How to apply for a UK spouse visa

The application process for a UK partner and spouse visa is completed online (on the Home Office website). The application steps are as follows:

Check your eligibility for a partner and spouse visa Prepare the documents you will need to prove your eligibility Complete the online application form Pay the application fee (see below) Upload any documents required to support your application Arrange a biometric appointment to have your fingerprints and photo taken Attend an interview if invited

UK spouse visa fee / cost

The UK spouse visa application fee in 2023 is £1,048 if your application is made inside the UK and £1,846 if your application is made outside the UK. Other costs include Immigration Healthcare Surcharge £624 for each year and biometric fee £19.20. The super priority service charge is £1,000 if you want to get a decision by the end of the next working day.