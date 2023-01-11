Search

Immigration

Applying for UK Visa? Here's a list of required documents for your visa application

11 Jan, 2023
Applying for UK Visa? Here's a list of required documents for your visa application
LONDON - If you are applying for a United Kingdom's Visa, you might be confused over the documents needed to attach with your application. There are some documents which are mandatory to be attached with your application and without them you will either get rejected or objections would be raised. 

For every UK visa category, there are specific required documents and  based on the visa type you are applying for, you need to collect and submit all these documents. You can also be asked to produce these documents on the day of your interview. In order to secure the UK Visa, you must ensure that you comply with the criteria set by the UK Home Office.

Let's explore in depth about the necessary documents required for a UK Visa.

Required Documents for a UK Visa?

In order to secure the visa for the United Kingdom, you should submit the following documents:

UK visa application form: Based on the visa type you need, you have to complete the form online at the website, or the manual application form. Please ensure that you fill in with the right information and avoid duping the visa centre.

Two photographs: These photos should be recent and in color.

Your Valid Passport: Your most important travel document is the passport and for UK Visa, it must be valid for the entire duration of your stay in the country. It must also have at least one blank page for the visa.

Financial Statement: This is the proof which certifies that you have the financial means to cover the living costs while in the UK. This may be your bank statements for the last six months, or pay slips for the same period.

Proof of accommodation: You will need to present a document that shows where you will be living while in the UK. An important thing in this regard is that you do not have to fully pay a hotel/hostel in UK before getting the visa, just to get such a document.

Detailed travel itinerary: You are required to submit a travel plan that gives all the information regarding how and what you are planning to do in the UK during your stay. This includes the travel dates, attractions you will visit, meeting agenda, any booked tours, festival agenda, etc.

Tuberculosis Test Results: Citizens of certain countries- including Pakistan - are also required to submit the test results for Tuberculosis (TB). The complete list can be seen here.

Biometric information: If you are applying for a visa that lets you stay in UK for more than 6 months, you will need to submit your biometric information. This includes giving your fingerprints and a digital photograph taken at the application center.

UK visa invitation letter: This is not a necessary document to be attached with each and every application. If you will be staying over at a friend or a family member, then you should submit a letter of invitation. What should be noted in this regard is that your host must be a UK national or a legal resident.

Paid UK visa fees: You should submit the receipt that confirms you have paid the visa fee as required

Certified translations: If any document is not in English or Welsh, you need to get it translated.

Certificate of Residency: You might need to provide a certificate from each country you’ve lived in, depending on your age and how long you stayed in each country for skilled worker visa. 

It must be noted that depending upon your profile, you may be asked about your travel history, the contact details of your employer, your partner’s details, and the names, passport details, and addresses of any of family member in the UK as well.

Additional requirements in respect of employment status

The documents mentioned above are not the only ones to be submitted to the UK Visa centre. You will need to submit extra documents according to your working status, as follows:

If you are employed: A letter from your employer is needed in this case. This letter should confirm your position at work, your salary and the length of employment.

If you are self-employed: Business registration documents are required. They should confirm the business owner’s name and the date the business started trading.

If you are a student: A letter from your education provider is required in this case. The letter should be confirming your enrolment and leave of absence.

Additional Requirements for Applicants Under the age of 18

For those who are not 18 yet, several documents are needed to be submitted which are:

  • Birth Certificate.
  • Adoption papers (if applicable).

If travelling unaccompanied or with someone other than a parent(s)

In this case, a signed letter from the parent(s) confirming details of anyone accompanying the minor and a copy of the parent(s) or legal guardian’s biographical page of their passport is required.

Documents to present at the UK port of entry

The border control police at the UK port of entry might require some documents. If you are an EU/EEA national, you can use the EU/EEA channel to get your documents checked. You only need your ID or passport. Adults must accompany children from the age of 17 and under.

Non- EU/EEA nationals

For these citizens, the following documents are needed when they show up at the UK port of entry:

  • Valid Passport.
  • Landing Card. You will get this from your carrier. You need to fill it in before your reach the border control.
  • Visa (if applicable)

Timeline for Applying for UK Visa

The British government has itself clarified some timeline for applying. According to the official guidelines, the earliest you can apply is usually:

3 months before your planned travel date for visit visas

3 months before your employment start date for most work visas

6 months before your course start date for Student and Child Student visas

  

