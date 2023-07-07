This UK airport is also relaxing rules on carrying liquid soon

LONDON - It seems that the requirement for taking out liquids and electronics from hand-carry luggage would soon be over as arrangements are being made in this regard.
Currently, Edinburgh Airport is revamping its system and has ordered new high-tech scanners that will effectively slash the security rules over hand luggage from next year.
The government had already set a deadline of June 2024 for most UK airports to install 3D scanners with the help of which passengers will not have to remove liquids and electronic devices from hand luggage for security checks.
Eight scanners are expected to be phased in at Edinburgh during the course of 2024 and after installation, they would facilitate the passengers.
The equipment is similar to CT scanners used in hospitals and enables baggage handlers to zoom in on a bag's contents and rotate the images for examination.
Passengers at most airports across the globe are currently asked to remove items such as tablets, laptops, and liquids from their hand luggage for screening at security checks. As part of the guidelines in place, liquids, such as sun cream, shampoo, or perfumes, need to be 100ml or under and must be in a clear plastic bag. Some security staff members did not even allow water to be carried in hand carry.
With new scanners in place, passengers could take up to two liters of liquid onto a plane and would definitely have less argument with the security staff.
The move comes months after London City Airport scrapped the 100ml liquid limit after installing CT scanners in April, becoming the second UK airport to use the technology in all its security lanes; Teesside led the revolution for the UK as it introduced it in March.
Commenting on the latest measures, Edinburgh Airport chief operating officer Adam Wilson said safety is always paramount and by moving forward with these innovative and next-generation scanners, they will maintain those high security standards while helping passengers move through the airport quicker.
Meanwhile, AGS Airports, which operates Glasgow, Aberdeen and Southampton airports also said it was "in line to meet the government's deadline" regarding the installation of scanners; airports in the US like Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson and Chicago's O'Hare had been utilizing the same technology for years.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on July 7, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.9
|282.15
|Euro
|EUR
|308
|312
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|358
|364
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.8
|78
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74
|74.9
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|190
|193
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.41
|747.41
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|213
|216
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.36
|38.76
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.56
|40.96
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.53
|36.88
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.38
|3.49
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|904.66
|913.66
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.71
|60
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.94
|173.94
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.08
|26.38
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.09
|730.09
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.38
|77.08
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.52
|25.82
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.61
|312.11
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.95
|8.1
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 207,800 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs178,160.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,312 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,482.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 207,800
|PKR 2,459
|Karachi
|PKR 207,800
|PKR 2,459
|Islamabad
|PKR 207,800
|PKR 2,459
|Peshawar
|PKR 207,800
|PKR 2,459
|Quetta
|PKR 207,800
|PKR 2,459
|Sialkot
|PKR 207,800
|PKR 2,459
|Attock
|PKR 207,800
|PKR 2,459
|Gujranwala
|PKR 207,800
|PKR 2,459
|Jehlum
|PKR 207,800
|PKR 2,459
|Multan
|PKR 207,800
|PKR 2,459
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 207,800
|PKR 2,459
|Gujrat
|PKR 207,800
|PKR 2,459
|Nawabshah
|PKR 207,800
|PKR 2,459
|Chakwal
|PKR 207,800
|PKR 2,459
|Hyderabad
|PKR 207,800
|PKR 2,459
|Nowshehra
|PKR 207,800
|PKR 2,459
|Sargodha
|PKR 207,800
|PKR 2,459
|Faisalabad
|PKR 207,800
|PKR 2,459
|Mirpur
|PKR 207,800
|PKR 2,459
