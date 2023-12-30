India's plane chokes road traffic and that too without flying: Here's how

NEW DELHI - A bizarre scene unfolded in the Bihar region of India when a plane got stuck beneath a bridge, triggering a traffic jam on Friday.

The unusual incident occurred when a nonoperational plane, en route from Mumbai to Assam on a trailer truck, became wedged under an overpass in the Piprakothi area, bringing traffic to a complete halt.

The sight of the Air-India airplane, awkwardly positioned under the bridge, captivated the attention of local residents and onlookers who gathered to witness the extraordinary scene and kept making videos.

A widely circulated video on social media captured the incident, revealing pedestrians and drivers trying to navigate around the obstructed road due to the presence of the plane.

Ex-Air India A320 fuselage gets stuck beneath a bridge in Motihari while being transported from Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/5mdhFoetdj — Breaking Aviation News & Videos (@aviationbrk) December 29, 2023

The footage showcased a lengthy queue of vehicles congested while the airplane protruded from the trailer truck lodged beneath the Piprakothi bridge; after a few hours, the truck managed to carry the plane away, bringing normalcy to the traffic.

The incident happened due to the mistake of the truck driver who wrongly ascertained the height of the bridge and believed that the plane could pass beneath it without any issue.