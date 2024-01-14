Torkham border shut to Afghan truckers over visa dispute

PESHAWAR- The trade at the Pak-Afghan border halted for one more time when the border officials engaged in a dispute related to visas.
Pakistan tightened the border regulations last year under which it was made compulsory for Afghan truck drivers to carry a passport for crossing into the Pakistani side.
However, as all of the Afghan drivers d don't possess the travel document, the trade came to a halt on Friday night at the Torkham border with officials on both sides trading barbs.
Afghan border official Abdul Jabbar Hekmat confirmed in a statement that Torkham was closed to commercial truck drivers without visas from Pakistani authorities.
On the other hand, Pakistani officials denied that a visa requirement had been imposed, but confirmed that the border had been shut when Afghan counterparts were informed truck drivers could only cross with a valid passport.
The Pakistani side elaborated that the need for a passport for crossing the border had been agreed upon in meetings between Afghan and Pakistani authorities, blaming Afghan border officials for having closed down border trade.
It bears mentioning that the border is still open to pedestrians but the truckers are not been allowed to cross the border.
The visa regulation between the two countries has been tightened in recent months as part of the Pakistani government's ambitious crackdown against illegal refugees.
The government of Pakistan had announced that by November 1st, 2023, illegal refugees would either have to leave the country themselves or they would be deported.
The trade at the Torkham border had halted in previous months over visa regulations; however, after negotiations at the senior level, it was resumed.
The Pakistani government cites security and economic challenges as a reason for such a crackdown against illegal refugees, the victims of which also include Afghan refugees.
On the other hand, Afghanistan denies any role in subversive activities in Pakistan and pushes rights groups to help stop deportation.
LAHORE – Pakistani currency remained stable against the US dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and other currencies on Sunday.
On Sunday, US dollar was quoted at 279.9 for buying and 282.15 for selling.
Euro stands at 306.5 for buying and 309.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 357.5 for buying, and 360.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.45.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.9
|282.15
|Euro
|EUR
|306.5
|309.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|357.5
|360.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.5
|77.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.45
|75.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|186
|187.85
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|748.26
|756.26
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207.5
|209.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.45
|39.85
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.3
|41.7
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.99
|36.34
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.39
|3.5
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.94
|2.15
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|914.97
|923.97
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.59
|61.19
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.03
|177.03
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.16
|27.46
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|730.83
|738.83
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.29
|77.99
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208.5
|210.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.47
|27.77
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|328.79
|331.29
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.02
|8.17
KARACHI – Gold rates in Pakistan saw an increase on Sunday amid a positive trend in the international market.
On Sunday, the price of 24-karat gold in Pakistan stands at Rs221,000 per tola, and 10 grams of 24-karat gold costs Rs189,480.
Meanwhile, 22 Karat Gold price for today stands at Rs202,582, 21 karat rate at Rs193,375 and 18k gold rate at Rs165,750.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 221,000
|PKR 2,465
|Karachi
|PKR 221,000
|PKR 2,465
|Islamabad
|PKR 221,000
|PKR 2,465
|Peshawar
|PKR 221,000
|PKR 2,465
|Quetta
|PKR 221,000
|PKR 2,465
|Sialkot
|PKR 221,000
|PKR 2,465
|Attock
|PKR 221,000
|PKR 2,465
|Gujranwala
|PKR 221,000
|PKR 2,465
|Jehlum
|PKR 221,000
|PKR 2,465
|Multan
|PKR 221,000
|PKR 2,465
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 221,000
|PKR 2,465
|Gujrat
|PKR 221,000
|PKR 2,465
|Nawabshah
|PKR 221,000
|PKR 2,465
|Chakwal
|PKR 221,000
|PKR 2,465
|Hyderabad
|PKR 221,000
|PKR 2,465
|Nowshehra
|PKR 221,000
|PKR 2,465
|Sargodha
|PKR 221,000
|PKR 2,465
|Faisalabad
|PKR 221,000
|PKR 2,465
|Mirpur
|PKR 221,000
|PKR 2,465
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.