Torkham border shut to Afghan truckers over visa dispute

PESHAWAR- The trade at the Pak-Afghan border halted for one more time when the border officials engaged in a dispute related to visas.

Pakistan tightened the border regulations last year under which it was made compulsory for Afghan truck drivers to carry a passport for crossing into the Pakistani side.

However, as all of the Afghan drivers d don't possess the travel document, the trade came to a halt on Friday night at the Torkham border with officials on both sides trading barbs.

Afghan border official Abdul Jabbar Hekmat confirmed in a statement that Torkham was closed to commercial truck drivers without visas from Pakistani authorities.

On the other hand, Pakistani officials denied that a visa requirement had been imposed, but confirmed that the border had been shut when Afghan counterparts were informed truck drivers could only cross with a valid passport.

The Pakistani side elaborated that the need for a passport for crossing the border had been agreed upon in meetings between Afghan and Pakistani authorities, blaming Afghan border officials for having closed down border trade.

It bears mentioning that the border is still open to pedestrians but the truckers are not been allowed to cross the border.

The visa regulation between the two countries has been tightened in recent months as part of the Pakistani government's ambitious crackdown against illegal refugees.

The government of Pakistan had announced that by November 1st, 2023, illegal refugees would either have to leave the country themselves or they would be deported.

The trade at the Torkham border had halted in previous months over visa regulations; however, after negotiations at the senior level, it was resumed.

The Pakistani government cites security and economic challenges as a reason for such a crackdown against illegal refugees, the victims of which also include Afghan refugees.

On the other hand, Afghanistan denies any role in subversive activities in Pakistan and pushes rights groups to help stop deportation.