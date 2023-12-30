Winter vacation in Punjab schools extended until Jan 9

LAHORE – The Punjab government on Saturday extended the winter vacation in schools across the province until January 9.

The Punjab government has issued a notification in this regard. The notification says that winter vacation has been extended until January 9 and schools will reopen on January 10.

پنجاب بھر موسم سرما کی تعطیلات میں اضافہ pic.twitter.com/NrkEJTCIZQ — Government of Punjab (@GovtofPunjabPK) December 30, 2023

Earlier, the Punjab government had announced winter vacation from December 18 to December 31 and schools were scheduled to reopen on January 1.