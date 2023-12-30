Search

Turkish news channel fires anchor over Starbucks cup on desk

10:39 PM | 30 Dec, 2023
Turkish news channel fires anchor over Starbucks cup on desk
A veteran TV news anchor in Turkey, Meltem Gunay, was abruptly terminated from her position at TGRT Haber after being seen with a Starbucks cup on her desk during a broadcast. The incident sparked controversy in Turkey, where Starbucks is perceived as having pro-Israel affiliations. The 45-year-old anchor and the programme director faced immediate dismissal in response to the backlash.

TGRT Haber, in a statement, expressed their commitment to understanding the sensitivities of the Turkish people regarding Gaza and condemned the actions of the presenter and director. The termination was justified as the anchor and director were found to have acted contrary to the company's principles.

"In the news broadcast of TGRT Haber TV dated 24.12.2023, Meltem Günay, who was an announcer, was seen presenting the news with a Starbucks cup in front of her. Under the principles of our institution, it is strictly forbidden for the announcer to present on TGRT News TV in a way that will covertly advertise any company. The news anchor and director who acted contrary to this principle were terminated for just cause. Our institution has an understanding that knows the sensitivities of the Turkish people regarding Gaza and defends them to the end. It is absolutely impossible to approve any action or publication contrary to this. We do not approve of this action of the presenter and director, whose employment contracts were terminated, and we strongly condemn it. For this reason, their employment contracts were terminated. From now on, our institution will continue to stand by the Gaza and Turkish people and protect their sensitivities until the end. It is announced to the public with respect." the tweet stated

In recent weeks, a widespread boycott of Starbucks has emerged in Turkey, with coffee enthusiasts alleging the company's bias towards Israel, particularly supported by pro-Palestinian sympathizers. Social media has been flooded with viral videos of protesters outside Starbucks locations, urging customers to refrain from supporting the coffee giant.

Turkey, historically a NATO member with an alliance with Israel during secularist government rule, has shifted to a more confrontational stance under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Meanwhile, Starbucks is facing criticism in the United States as unionized workers express sentiments critical of Israel and sympathetic to the Palestinians on social media. Starbucks CEO Laxman Narasimhan, in a recent letter, attributed the controversies to "misrepresentation on social media" regarding the company's stance on Israel and Hamas.

