Pakistani FM Bilawal takes up Lyari's football potential with FIFA president

DOHA – Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto, in his meeting with the president of top football governing body, discussed the potential for Liyari, a town in the country’s largest city that loves football more than cricket.

He shared views on Liyari’s football potential despite the fact that the South Asian nation never qualified for a FIFA World Cup.

Bilawal travelled to a Middle Eastern country on Tuesday at the invitation from his Qatari counterpart to attend the FIFA World Cup. In his recent social media post, FM expressed pleasure in meeting with the envoy of Qatar for hosting top sports event.

He also praised Pakistani labours and security forces for playing part in this historic moment.

Grateful to FM of Qatar for inviting me to #FIFAWorldCup. 🇵🇰 is proud of our partnership with our labours & security forces playing our part in this historic moment. Congratulations 🇶🇦 for making history. I also discussed Lyari’s football potential with FIFA president. pic.twitter.com/DtLbJAIlnr — BilawalBhuttoZardari (@BBhuttoZardari) December 7, 2022

During his stay, FM also visited the country's embassy and commended the purpose-built facility providing quality consular services to the community.

Bilawal further maintained that the embassy in Qatar will continue to work hard on further expanding bilateral trade and investment cooperation.

Bilawal will also meet with football fans while watching matches at the stadium.