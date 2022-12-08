Pakistani FM Bilawal takes up Lyari's football potential with FIFA president
Web Desk
11:24 AM | 8 Dec, 2022
Pakistani FM Bilawal takes up Lyari's football potential with FIFA president
Source: @BBhuttoZardari/Twitter
Share

DOHA – Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto, in his meeting with the president of top football governing body, discussed the potential for Liyari, a town in the country’s largest city that loves football more than cricket.

He shared views on Liyari’s football potential despite the fact that the South Asian nation never qualified for a FIFA World Cup.

Bilawal travelled to a Middle Eastern country on Tuesday at the invitation from his Qatari counterpart to attend the FIFA World Cup. In his recent social media post, FM expressed pleasure in meeting with the envoy of Qatar for hosting top sports event.

He also praised Pakistani labours and security forces for playing part in this historic moment.

During his stay, FM also visited the country's embassy and commended the purpose-built facility providing quality consular services to the community.

Bilawal further maintained that the embassy in Qatar will continue to work hard on further expanding bilateral trade and investment cooperation.

Bilawal will also meet with football fans while watching matches at the stadium.

Karachi FC’s two football coaches to get ... 11:32 AM | 11 Oct, 2022

KARACHI – Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon has announced that England has issued visas to two coaches of ...

More From This Category
Several sections of Motorways closed as thick fog ...
09:47 AM | 8 Dec, 2022
US hints at helping Pakistan against re-emergence ...
10:24 AM | 8 Dec, 2022
Polling for final phase of LG election underway ...
09:19 AM | 8 Dec, 2022
Japan pledges nearly $39 million in assistance ...
11:18 PM | 7 Dec, 2022
Bangladesh stun India to clinch ODI series
10:57 PM | 7 Dec, 2022
Afghan Taliban publicly execute man for the first ...
10:24 PM | 7 Dec, 2022

Famous People
Profile: General Syed Asim Munir
11:51 AM | 24 Nov, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Teary-eyed Saba Faisal announces complete boycott of her son, daughter-in-law
07:45 PM | 7 Dec, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr