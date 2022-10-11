Karachi FC’s two football coaches to get one-year training in England

KARACHI – Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon has announced that England has issued visas to two coaches of Karachi Football Club, Abdul Basit and Zubair Ahmed, who will be sent to England this month, where they will receive one-year coaching training from Sweden Town Football Club.

According to information made available here, the Commissioner announced this, while addressing a function at the Commissioner's Office, where 23 players and two coaches of Karachi Football Club were handed over monthly stipends and kits. Coordinator Commissioner Karachi Ghulam Mohammad Khan and SJAS Vice President Asghar Azim were also present on the occasion.

Commissioner Karachi, who is also patron of Karachi Football Club, said: “My first effort is to organize sports competitions at the grassroots level. Karachi Football Club has formed a team of Under-15 players and according to me, the players of this club are performing well in the football field.”

He said that Sweden Football Club, which is a partner of Karachi FC, has promised that the training of the coaches and then the players will be called to England to train the players of Karachi FC. He also announced that the ground facility has been secured for Karachi Football Club which will be announced in a press conference after completion of necessary paperwork. “The purpose of doing all this is to promote sports and especially football in Karachi. I want to see youth of the city to progress in sports and earn laurels for the country at international level.”

On this occasion, Muhammad Junaid Khan of NBP presented a souvenir on behalf of NBP to Commissioner Karachi Iqbal Memon, who later, gave away the best performance award to the eminent sports organizer Ejaz Qureshi.