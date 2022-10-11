HBL Prestige goes International
Web Desk
11:50 AM | 11 Oct, 2022
Caption: Sultan Ali Allana, Chairman – HBL, inaugurated the HBL Prestige Lounge in UAE. Shaffiq Dharamshi, member of the Board of Directors – HBL, Muhammad Aurangzeb, President & CEO – HBL, valued clients, dignitaries, and senior leaders of the Bank were also present at the inauguration.
KARACHI - HBL Prestige footprint expands internationally with its lounge in the Jumeirah branch, Dubai, UAE.

The inauguration of the HBL Jumeirah Prestige Lounge was performed by Sultan Ali Allana, Chairman – HBL. Shaffiq Dharamshi, a member of the Board of Directors – HBL, Muhammad Aurangzeb, President & CEO – HBL, valued clients, dignitaries, and senior leaders of the Bank were also present on the occasion.​

HBL has a long-standing commitment to the UAE market and, in 1966, was one of the first foreign banks to open a branch in the UAE. Since then, HBL has provided a wide range of personal and corporate banking products and services to clients through its branches in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Sharjah.

HBL Prestige provides a world-class banking experience to high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs). This proposition offers tailored solutions through dedicated portfolio managers, differentiated digital strategy, and state-of-art lounges. 

HBL Prestige offers personalized banking services to its clients in UAE. These well-designed exclusive services include enhanced limits on debit cards, deposit lockers free of any charges, as well as services like assistance at Dubai Airport. 

After the launch of 35 successful lounges in Pakistan, the Prestige lounge at Jumeirah makes a total of 36 lounges with future plans to expand the footprint both, locally and internationally. 

Commenting on the occasion, Muhammad Aurangzeb, President & CEO – HBL, said, “We are delighted to bring the HBL Prestige proposition to UAE and inaugurate our first state-of-the-art international HBL Prestige Lounge. As part of our continued commitment​ to our clients in UAE, we are confident that they will now experience a dedicated world-class service. We hope to remain true to HBL Prestige’s motto of ‘With you, in what you value.”

