PSL 2020: Hashim Amla joins Peshawar Zalmi as batting mentor
Share
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Super League’s top franchise in terms of media and brand value, Peshawar Zalmi has welcomed South African star batsman and world cricket’s big name Hashim Amla to the Zalmi family.
The Peshawar Zalmi yesterday said that world cricket’s big name has joined it as batting mentor.
“Hashim Amla will take over as Peshawar Zalmi’s batting mentor in the Pakistan Super League Season Five,” a press release said.
🇿🇦 Legend @amlahash Joins the Storm as Mentor/Batting Coach⚡#Zalmi #HumZalmi #YellowStorm #HBLPSLV pic.twitter.com/WOELEhnGwj— PeshawarZalmi (@PeshawarZalmi) January 30, 2020
Javed Afridi, chairman of Peshawar Zalmi welcoming Hashim Amla said that he was a legendary batsman and a big name in world cricket.
Peshawar Zalmi Head Coach and Director Cricket Mohammad Akram said he was happy on Amla’s association with Peshawar Zalmi. “His experience will help all the batsmen in the team,” he said.
Amla represented South Africa in 124 Tests, 181 ODIs and 44 Twenty20 matches.
- UK officially leaves EU09:39 AM | 1 Feb, 2020
- US Travel Advisory acknowledges ‘improved situation' in ...08:56 AM | 1 Feb, 2020
- Petroleum prices to remain unchanged for February 202010:28 PM | 31 Jan, 2020
- Pakistani national wins award for gobal water crisis solution in UAE10:11 PM | 31 Jan, 2020
- TCL launches C8 4K UHD Android TV in Pakistan09:47 PM | 31 Jan, 2020
- Suhaee Abro goes bald for Hollywood film ‘The Window’12:44 PM | 31 Jan, 2020
- Adnan Siddiqui didn’t regret doing 'problematic' role in Mere Pass ...12:37 PM | 31 Jan, 2020
- Ali Zafar, Maya Ali's Teefa In Trouble is now on Netflix12:25 PM | 31 Jan, 2020
- OGRA recommends hike in petroleum prices for January 202006:54 PM | 30 Dec, 2019
- Pakistan asks UNMOGIP to brief UNSC on Kashmir situation07:21 PM | 29 Dec, 2019
- 2020 will be year of development, prosperity: Firdous04:01 PM | 28 Dec, 2019
- Zameen.com launches new Plot Finder tool to facilitate online plot ...07:25 PM | 22 Nov, 2019