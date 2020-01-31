PSL 2020: Hashim Amla joins Peshawar Zalmi as batting mentor
PSL 2020: Hashim Amla joins Peshawar Zalmi as batting mentor
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Super League’s top franchise in terms of media and brand value, Peshawar Zalmi has welcomed South African star batsman and world cricket’s big name Hashim Amla to the Zalmi family.

The Peshawar Zalmi yesterday said that world cricket’s big name has joined it as batting mentor.

“Hashim Amla will take over as Peshawar Zalmi’s batting mentor in the Pakistan Super League Season Five,” a press release said.

Javed Afridi, chairman of Peshawar Zalmi welcoming Hashim Amla said that he was a legendary batsman and a big name in world cricket.

Peshawar Zalmi Head Coach and Director Cricket Mohammad Akram said he was happy on Amla’s association with Peshawar Zalmi. “His experience will help all the batsmen in the team,” he said.

Amla represented South Africa in 124 Tests, 181 ODIs and 44 Twenty20 matches.

