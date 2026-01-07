ICC rejects Bangladesh’s request to move T20 World Cup 2026 matches out of India

DUBAI – The International Cricket Council (ICC) has reportedly rejected Bangladesh’s request to move their T20 World Cup matches out of India.

According to reports, Bangladesh had asked for matches to be held at a neutral venue due to security concerns. The ICC, however, insisted that the team travel to India to play, warning that failure to do so could result in points being forfeited.

Meanwhile, the Bangladesh Cricket Board stated that no ultimatum had been issued by the governing body.

The controversy follows security threats faced by Bangladeshi fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman, who was removed from the Indian Premier League team Kolkata Knight Riders after receiving threats from Hindu extremist groups.

The incident has strained relations between the cricket boards of the two countries.

Earlier, Bangladesh Cricket Board director Asif Akbar had stated firmly that the national team would not travel to India for the T20 World Cup. An emergency meeting of the board confirmed their stance on not sending the team to India.