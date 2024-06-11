Major surgery of Pakistan cricket team: Who is likely to be removed?

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is likely to implement significant changes to the team following its poor performance in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024. According to reports, several players, along with senior manager and selection committee member Wahab Riaz, may be axed.

Players such as Mohammad Amir, Imad Wasim, Iftikhar Ahmed, Azam Khan, and Usman Khan are expected to face challenges in retaining their spots on the team. Additionally, Wahab Riaz’s position is at risk, with suggestions for changes in the board's selection committee.

Sources have revealed that a trio of players has been blackmailing PCB officials under the influence of their manager, pressuring the board for significant increases in central contract remuneration.

The anticipated changes in the team will be based on reports from captain Babar Azam, head coach Gary Kirsten, Senior Manager Riaz, and Assistant Coach Azhar Mahmood. Former director Mohammad Hafeez's report, which accused players of prioritizing money over performance, will also be reviewed.

Following the T20 World Cup 2024 performance and preceding series, the players and selection committee members are expected to be "sent home."

This development comes after PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi expressed disappointment following the loss to India, suggesting a need for a "major surgery" in the team. Speaking to journalists after the match at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, Naqvi emphasized the need for a significant overhaul, noting the team's poor performance was unacceptable.

Naqvi stressed the importance of making the Pakistani cricket team one of the best in the world, lamenting the current state of the national side's performance.

The Babar Azam-led team is set to face Canada in their third match of the ongoing tournament after consecutive losses to the United States and India. With India and the US leading the points table in Group A, Pakistan must win their next two games against Canada and Ireland.

For Pakistan to qualify for the Super Eight stage, the US needs to lose their next two matches against India and Ireland. Even if these conditions are met, qualification will depend on a superior net run rate (NRR) compared to the US. However, if the US wins one more match, Pakistan’s chances of advancing will be eliminated, making NRR irrelevant.