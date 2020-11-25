Football legend Maradona dies at 60
BUENOS AIRES – Former Argentine footballer Diego Maradona has passed away at the age of 60, it was reported on Wednesday.
Regarded by many as the greatest footballer of all time, the 60-year-old reportedly suffered a cardio-respiratory arrest and was left in a serious condition.
Maradona undergoes brain surgery for a blood clot 09:03 AM | 5 Nov, 2020
BUENOS AIRES – Argentine football great Diego Maradona is recovering "without complications" from successful ...
Condolences poured in quickly:
Everything about how Maradona made people feel summed up in this one, astounding, ridiculous, magical, best-of-all-time play.— EiF (@EiFSoccer) November 25, 2020
Watching this feels a bit different now.
RIP to a genius.pic.twitter.com/yEwEKYgw9R
This is a developing story and will be updated soon.
