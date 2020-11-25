Football legend Maradona dies at 60
Web Desk
09:49 PM | 25 Nov, 2020
Football legend Maradona dies at 60
Share

BUENOS AIRES – Former Argentine footballer Diego Maradona has passed away at the age of 60, it was reported on Wednesday.

Regarded by many as the greatest footballer of all time, the 60-year-old reportedly suffered a cardio-respiratory arrest and was left in a serious condition.

Maradona undergoes brain surgery for a blood clot 09:03 AM | 5 Nov, 2020

BUENOS AIRES – Argentine football great Diego Maradona is recovering "without complications" from successful ...

Condolences poured in quickly:

This is a developing story and will be updated soon.

More From This Category
Football legend Maradona dies at 60
09:49 PM | 25 Nov, 2020
PakvsNZ: Pakistan cricket team reaches New ...
05:31 PM | 24 Nov, 2020
Does Meesha Shafi want to date Babar Azam?
07:05 PM | 23 Nov, 2020
Shahid Afridi likely to miss first two LPL matches
06:00 PM | 23 Nov, 2020
PM Imran invites Afghan cricket team to tour ...
03:59 PM | 23 Nov, 2020
Pakistani squad leaves for New Zealand to play ...
12:17 PM | 23 Nov, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Fashion Pakistan Week postponed over Covid-19 fears
07:19 PM | 25 Nov, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr