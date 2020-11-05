Maradona undergoes brain surgery for a blood clot
BUENOS AIRES – Argentine football great Diego Maradona is recovering "without complications" from successful brain surgery for a blood clot, his personal doctor has said.
Surgeons at a specialist private clinic in Buenos Aires spent 80 minutes removing the clot on Tuesday night.
"He has no neurological issues. He's progressing without any complications," said Leopoldo Luque.
World Cup winner Maradona had been taken to hospital in La Plata -- where he is the coach of top-flight side Gimnasia y Esgrima -- on Monday for a series of tests after feeling unwell.
A scan revealed the blood clot, and on Tuesday he was transferred to the specialist clinic in a northern neighborhood of the capital.
"We managed to successfully remove the clot. Diego coped well with the surgery," said Luque.
Maradona, who turned 60 on Friday, has suffered ill health before. He has survived two heart attacks, and also contracted hepatitis and underwent gastric bypass surgery.
