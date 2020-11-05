Maradona undergoes brain surgery for a blood clot
Web Desk
09:03 AM | 5 Nov, 2020
Maradona undergoes brain surgery for a blood clot
Share

BUENOS AIRES – Argentine football great Diego Maradona is recovering "without complications" from successful brain surgery for a blood clot, his personal doctor has said.

Surgeons at a specialist private clinic in Buenos Aires spent 80 minutes removing the clot on Tuesday night.

"He has no neurological issues. He's progressing without any complications," said Leopoldo Luque.

World Cup winner Maradona had been taken to hospital in La Plata -- where he is the coach of top-flight side Gimnasia y Esgrima -- on Monday for a series of tests after feeling unwell.

A scan revealed the blood clot, and on Tuesday he was transferred to the specialist clinic in a northern neighborhood of the capital.

"We managed to successfully remove the clot. Diego coped well with the surgery," said Luque.

Maradona, who turned 60 on Friday, has suffered ill health before. He has survived two heart attacks, and also contracted hepatitis and underwent gastric bypass surgery.

More From This Category
Maradona undergoes brain surgery for a blood clot
09:03 AM | 5 Nov, 2020
Pakistan hockey legend Rasheed Junior dies at 79
06:23 PM | 4 Nov, 2020
Stakeholders hail Red Bull Half Court's 'amazing ...
01:16 PM | 4 Nov, 2020
Australia’s Shane Watson retires from all forms ...
10:47 PM | 3 Nov, 2020
Third ODI: Zimbabwe beat Pakistan in super over 
08:26 PM | 3 Nov, 2020
Pakistan set to seal series win in 3rd ODI ...
05:45 PM | 2 Nov, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Aamir Liaquat and wife Tuba test positive for COVID-19
03:46 PM | 5 Nov, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr