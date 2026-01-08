PM Shehbaz Sharif visits Quetta to review key projects, Balochistan’s security

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is visiting Balochistan’s capital Quetta today on one-day mission with high-level engagements on agenda.

The premier will lay the foundation stones for two key projects and inaugurate five Daanish Schools in Balochistan, promising a transformative impact on education in mineral rich region.

Security and governance will be under spotlight as PM Sharif chairs high-level meeting on province’s law and order situation, reviewing the overall security landscape of Balochistan amid ongoing challenges.

PM will also hold meetings with tribal elders and top PML-N leaders amid concerted effort to strengthen provincial ties and consolidate political support.

This day-long visit shows government’s dual focus on development and security, marking a significant moment for Balochistan’s future.