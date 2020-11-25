Bakhtawar's fiancé arrives in Karachi tomorrow

The engagement of 30-year-old daughter of Benazir Bhutto and Asif Zardari will take place on Friday
10:58 PM | 25 Nov, 2020
Bakhtawar's fiancé arrives in Karachi tomorrow
KARACHI – Bakhtawar's fiance-to-be is expected to arrive in Sindh capital with his family tomorrow, reports in local media suggested on Wednesday.

The daughter of PPP co-Chairman and former president Asif Ali Zardari and late Benazir Bhutto, Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari, is going to be engaged in two day (Friday). Her wedding with Mahmood Chaudhry will take place on January 30 next year.

Special staff at the Bilawal House Karachi have been tasked to look after the Chaudhry's family, the media reports added.

The ceremony will be held in the open area of the Bilawal House Karachi, Geo News reported citing its sources, while the guests would be asked to ensure full compliance with the COVID-19 related standard operating procedures (SOPs).

As per the invitation card, Bakhtawar's engagement with Mahmood Chaudhry son of Chaudhry Muhammad Younus will take place at Bilawal House Karachi.

The organisers have mentioned a range of requirements for the guests for security reasons and prevailing coronavirus situation in the country. Guests have been requested to get tested for coronavirus and email the scanned copies of the results ahead of the event and no mobile phones will be allowed inside the venue.

