Alizeh Shah dazzles in a gorgeous bridal dress
Web Desk
07:42 PM | 5 Sep, 2022
Source: Alizeh Shah (Instagram)
Rising star Alizeh Shah's gorgeous looks and charismatic persona work like a magnet since the 21-year-old turns heads with her every move.

This time around, Alizeh Shah was spotted playing dress-up in bridal galore for an alluring fashion shoot that has left her admirers awestruck.

Dressed in wedding trousseau, the Ehd e Wafa star looked divine in her heavily embellished outfit that gave a royal aesthetic.

With multiple fan accounts and millions of fans around the world, the Taana Baana actress is set to become a legend in the coming years.

On the work front, Alizeh Shah's recent projects include Chaand Raat Aur Chandni, and the blockbuster drama serial Bebasi.

