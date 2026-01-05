No More Ipl Broadcast In Bangladesh As Mustafizur Snub Sparks Fallout

NEW DELHI – Another controversy in Bangladesh-India cricket surfaced online amid tensions between Dhaka and New Delhi. With IPL broadcasts blocked and Bangladesh’s participation in World Cup matches in India now under question, Mustafizur Rahman episode evolved into serious sporting and diplomatic standoff.

Bangladesh triggered major cricket and diplomatic controversy by banning broadcast of Indian Premier League (IPL) following Kolkata Knight Riders’ decision to release fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman from their squad.

Information Ministry issued formal notification directing TV channels to stop airing IPL matches, acting on request of country’s Sports Adviser. The ban will remain in place until further notice.

In official statement, Bangladeshi government said BCCI’s decision to exclude Mustafizur from IPL 2026 season deeply hurt public sentiment in Bangladesh, leaving authorities with no option but to suspend IPL telecasts nationwide.

The issue since escalated to international stage. Acting on direction of Sports and Youth Affairs Adviser Asif Nazrul, Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) approached International Cricket Council (ICC) requesting that Bangladesh’s T20 World Cup 2026 matches be shifted to a neutral venue, such as Sri Lanka. Bangladesh was scheduled to play three matches in Kolkata and one in Mumbai.

Mustafizur was released by Shah Rukh Khan’s frnachise on Saturday, reportedly after BCCI instructed franchise to terminate his contract amid rising political and diplomatic tensions between India and Bangladesh.

With IPL broadcasts blocked and Bangladesh’s participation in World Cup matches in India now under question, the Mustafizur Rahman episode evolved into a serious sporting and diplomatic standoff, with potential implications for regional and international cricket.