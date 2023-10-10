Amitabh Bachchan left teary-eyed by warm wishes on birthday

Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan became teary-eyed when he saw the grand scale of birthday celebrations on the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati 14.
Bachchan will turn 81 on October 12, however, Indian film industry and the nation are already amped up for an extravagant celebration.
While hosting the reality show, Big B received birthday wishes from actors Vicky Kaushal, Vidya Balan, Boman Irani and more. The Paa actor was deeply moved by the wholesome plan and shed happy tears on screen.
In the promo shared on Instagram, the Shehenshah of B-Town expressed immense gratitude to the audience and cheekily remarked, “Aur kitna rulayenge aap, ab bas kardo. Mai sabh ko tissue deta hu, aaj meri baari aagai,” Big B said, adding that, “Iss munch me humara jo janamdin manaya jata hai woh sabh se uttam hai.”
Also, the snippet showed the audience sporting hoodies featuring Bachchan's face.
Previously on the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati, the audience celebrated Bachchan's 80th birthday when his son Abhishek and wife Jaya Bachchan surprised him on the sets. Family members Aishwarya Rai, Aaradhya Bachchan and Agastya Nanda sent him sweet video messages.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October 10, 2023 (Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.65
|281.65
|Euro
|EUR
|294.1
|297
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|346
|349
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.6
|77.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74
|74.75
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|176.25
|178
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|757.11
|765.11
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|210
|212
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.1
|39.5
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.69
|40.09
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.35
|36.7
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.46
|3.57
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.45
|1.51
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|920.53
|929.53
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.27
|61.87
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|166.61
|168.61
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.92
|27.22
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|739.41
|747.41
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|79.03
|79.73
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.34
|26.64
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|311.36
|313.86
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.79
|7.94
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs201,300 on Wednesday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 172,590.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs168,730 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs196,807.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 201,300
|PKR 2,301
|Karachi
|PKR 201,300
|PKR 2,301
|Islamabad
|PKR 201,300
|PKR 2,301
|Peshawar
|PKR 201,300
|PKR 2,301
|Quetta
|PKR 201,300
|PKR 2,301
|Sialkot
|PKR 201,300
|PKR 2,301
|Attock
|PKR 201,300
|PKR 2,301
|Gujranwala
|PKR 201,300
|PKR 2,301
|Jehlum
|PKR 201,300
|PKR 2,301
|Multan
|PKR 201,300
|PKR 2,301
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 201,300
|PKR 2,301
|Gujrat
|PKR 201,300
|PKR 2,301
|Nawabshah
|PKR 201,300
|PKR 2,301
|Chakwal
|PKR 201,300
|PKR 2,301
|Hyderabad
|PKR 201,300
|PKR 2,301
|Nowshehra
|PKR 201,300
|PKR 2,301
|Sargodha
|PKR 201,300
|PKR 2,301
|Faisalabad
|PKR 201,300
|PKR 2,301
|Mirpur
|PKR 201,300
|PKR 2,301
