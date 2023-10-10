Search

Amitabh Bachchan left teary-eyed by warm wishes on birthday

Noor Fatima
09:10 PM | 10 Oct, 2023
Amitabh Bachchan
Source: Amitabh Bachchan (Instagram)

Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan became teary-eyed when he saw the grand scale of birthday celebrations on the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati 14.

Bachchan will turn 81 on October 12, however, Indian film industry and the nation are already amped up for an extravagant celebration.

While hosting the reality show, Big B received birthday wishes from actors Vicky Kaushal, Vidya Balan, Boman Irani and more. The Paa actor was deeply moved by the wholesome plan and shed happy tears on screen.

In the promo shared on Instagram, the Shehenshah of B-Town expressed immense gratitude to the audience and cheekily remarked, “Aur kitna rulayenge aap, ab bas kardo. Mai sabh ko tissue deta hu, aaj meri baari aagai,” Big B said, adding that, “Iss munch me humara jo janamdin manaya jata hai woh sabh se uttam hai.”

Also, the snippet showed the audience sporting hoodies featuring Bachchan's face.

Previously on the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati, the audience celebrated Bachchan's 80th birthday when his son Abhishek and wife Jaya Bachchan surprised him on the sets. Family members Aishwarya Rai, Aaradhya Bachchan and Agastya Nanda sent him sweet video messages.

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

