Inside Humaira Ali's pink-themed birthday celebration

Humaira Ali Chaudhry is a renowned Pakistani model and actor who has left an indelible mark in the entertainment industry. With an illustrious career spanning six years, she has tirelessly worked to establish herself as a versatile and charismatic figure in the world of modelling and acting.
Recently, she marked another trip around the sun, and her birthday bash was nothing short of spectacular. She took to Instagram to offer her fans a glimpse into the festivities, sharing a captivating series of photos that showcased her in the midst of a dazzling celebration.
In these enchanting snapshots, she stood amid a lavish display of pink balloons in various sizes and hues, creating an ambiance of pure joy. With an infectious smile, she posed graciously, radiating sheer happiness.
However, the themed birthday cakes stole the show. One was a vision in baby pink, adorned with delicate flowers, while the other was a whimsical creation adorned with hearts, pink and black spots, reflecting her vibrant personality. It was a birthday celebration to remember, filled with love, laughter, and the promise of another incredible year ahead. SHe also announced that she dedicated her birthday to all the breast cancer survivors.
"Hello my insta fam! Words are not enough to Thank you all for making my trip around the sun so special! #HBDtoMe - I want to dedicate my birthday to all the beautiful and powerful women of Pakistan & around the world who are suffering from #BreastCancer - their Strength, Courage, and Independence are all that matters!! ????????????" she captioned the post.
The comment section was filled with heart emojis and praise for the actress.
On the work front, Ali was seen in Laali, Sirat-e-Mustaqeem, Love Vaccine, Chal Dil Meray, Jalaibee and Aik Tha Badshah.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October 10, 2023 (Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.65
|281.65
|Euro
|EUR
|294.1
|297
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|346
|349
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.6
|77.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74
|74.75
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|176.25
|178
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|757.11
|765.11
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|210
|212
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.1
|39.5
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.69
|40.09
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.35
|36.7
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.46
|3.57
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.45
|1.51
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|920.53
|929.53
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.27
|61.87
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|166.61
|168.61
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.92
|27.22
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|739.41
|747.41
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|79.03
|79.73
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.34
|26.64
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|311.36
|313.86
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.79
|7.94
KARACHI - The price of 24-karat gold in Pakistan has seen a massive decrease giving investors and gold lovers hope.
However, it's important to note that the All Pakistan Jewellers Association's updated gold rates after September 12, 2023.
The price of per tola gold decreased by Rs15,500 to close at Rs199,500 while the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold surged by Rs13,546 to settle at Rs171,039, according to the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA) data.
In the international market, the price of the precious commodity decreased by $55 to settle at $1,856 per ounce.
Meanwhile, the price of silver also decreased by Rs55 per tola and Rs42.87 per 10 grams to settle at Rs2,500 per tola and Rs2,143.34 per 10 grams, respectively.
