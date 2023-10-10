Inside Humaira Ali's pink-themed birthday celebration

Humaira Ali Chaudhry is a renowned Pakistani model and actor who has left an indelible mark in the entertainment industry. With an illustrious career spanning six years, she has tirelessly worked to establish herself as a versatile and charismatic figure in the world of modelling and acting.

Recently, she marked another trip around the sun, and her birthday bash was nothing short of spectacular. She took to Instagram to offer her fans a glimpse into the festivities, sharing a captivating series of photos that showcased her in the midst of a dazzling celebration.

In these enchanting snapshots, she stood amid a lavish display of pink balloons in various sizes and hues, creating an ambiance of pure joy. With an infectious smile, she posed graciously, radiating sheer happiness.

However, the themed birthday cakes stole the show. One was a vision in baby pink, adorned with delicate flowers, while the other was a whimsical creation adorned with hearts, pink and black spots, reflecting her vibrant personality. It was a birthday celebration to remember, filled with love, laughter, and the promise of another incredible year ahead. SHe also announced that she dedicated her birthday to all the breast cancer survivors.

"Hello my insta fam! Words are not enough to Thank you all for making my trip around the sun so special! #HBDtoMe - I want to dedicate my birthday to all the beautiful and powerful women of Pakistan & around the world who are suffering from #BreastCancer - their Strength, Courage, and Independence are all that matters!! ????????????" she captioned the post.

The comment section was filled with heart emojis and praise for the actress.

On the work front, Ali was seen in Laali, Sirat-e-Mustaqeem, Love Vaccine, Chal Dil Meray, Jalaibee and Aik Tha Badshah.