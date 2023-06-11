Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy's residency programme selects four women artists for grooming

Four Pakistani artists have been selected for an international artist residency programme introduced by none other than the Oscar-winning Pakistani-Canadian director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy.

The programme, which will initiate on Sunday in Pakistan’s northern areas, is hopeful to bring “diverse perspectives” from its participants.

The residency programme titled Neela Asmaan (Blue Sky) was announced in February 2023 by Obaid-Chinoy’s film company, which offers artists to take inspiration from the scenic and picturesque Shigar Valley in the country’s Gilgit-Baltistan region.

The programme invited writers, photographers, philosophers, architects and design practitioners and promised to provide private accommodations and shared studio spaces. Additionally, mentorship and a stipend of up to Rs100,000 ($348) were offered to cover travel expenses.

“Neela Asmaan is thrilled to announce the talented individuals selected for our prestigious Artist Residency Program! Join us in congratulating Amber Eswani, Ayesha Husain, Javaria Waseem, and Sania Maskatiya,” the programme’s Instagram handle announced on Friday.

“Over the next few months, these exceptional artists will immerse themselves in our creative haven, fostering inspiration and artistic growth. Stay tuned as we witness their journeys unfold and the magic they create,” the caption read.

During a press conference held on June 8, the Oscar-winner director and project head expressed her excitement to bring diverse perspectives of artists from different leagues and make their experience a dynamic and enriching one.

“We can’t wait to witness the awe-inspiring journeys and incredible artworks that will emerge from this residency,” Obaid-Chinoy said.

Each resident artist will be assisted by a mentor providing feedback and help them polish their creative skills.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neela Asmaan (@neelaasmaanresidency)

Among the creative artists is Ayesha Husain who holds a degree in English literature and educational leadership, and recently published her first novel, “What More Could She Possibly Want?” She revealed to have applied after her daughter’s suggestion to continue working her writing journey and produce another work of fiction.

“My aim is to be able to put at least a plot and some characters, and the first chapter for my second novel during the residency programme,” she told Arab News.

“This space to be away and cut off from society is just what I need to focus while reading, writing, and planning,” she added. “I will be paired with a writer [mentor] who will guide me. A platform like this is encouraging for artists because we tend to forget how important the arts are.”

For her next piece of literature, Husain plans to set the novel in the 1800s based on her mother’s ancestors who owned much of the fabled Qissa Khwani Bazaar (Storytellers’ Market) in Peshawar.

Another one of the artists is Javaria Waseem who is a director and screenwriter by profession and recently completed her postgraduate studies in filmmaking from École Internationale de Création Audiovisuelle et de Réalization (EICAR), an international television and film school in Paris. Although Waseem produced multiple documentaries during her undergrad programme, she plans to work on her first fiction film -- a short film based on a “personal story” -- revolving “around Pakistan’s social and cultural values and their impact on women” during the programme.

“I applied for the residency as a filmmaker to work on a project that is more focused on the screenwriting part, so I hope to develop the script by the end of the residency,” she said.

“After spending two years abroad, I saw a lot of these opportunities for people in Europe and all around the world, but there was a void in Pakistan. We need more initiatives like these in Pakistan where we not just explore diverse cultures and voices from different creative mediums but also support them. Because, as an artist, it is not easy to kick off your career in Pakistan,” she added.

Amber Eswani, another selected artist, found interest in creating content that caters to both Eastern and Western cultures, and plans to develop a web series that would entail both storytelling and cultural influences during her time at the residency programme.

Sania Maskatiya, an acclaimed Pakistani fashion designer, will be finding her expression into the realms of painting during her time at the residency.