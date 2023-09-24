Hania Aamir dancing in see-through outfit sends internet into frenzy

One of the most successful stars of Lollywood, Hania Aamir couldn't shield herself from online flak despite having millions of fans and a booming career.

The Janaan actress who is credited for giving the drama industry back-to-back hits — including Sang-e-Mah, Mere Humsafar, and Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha — boasts a whopping 9 million followers on Instagram.

Having a knack for sharing sneak peak into her professional and personal life, the Titli actress made another post on the picture-sharing app which received criticism for its content.

Aamir was seen dancing to Shah Rukh Khan's blockbuster Chaleya from his latest action flick, Jawan. The star, in her night pyjama and shirt, was accompanied by singer Yashal Shahid and Nayel Wajahat.

The trio's smooth moves to Chaleya were enough to divide the internet where some people lauded the star while others lambasted Aamir for her outfit choice — a see-through shirt.

On the acting front, Aamir is set to make her Netflix debut with Pakistan’s first ever Netflix show, Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo.

