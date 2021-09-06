Atif Aslam and Ameer Gilani gear up for a special ISPR project
Share
Pakistan’s bonafide pop star Atif Aslam is gearing up for an ISPR tribute to honour Pakistan's brave soldiers along with the young heartthrob Ameer Gillani.
Turning to his social media handle, Ameer, who was last seen in the popular drama serial Sabaat shared news of the music video alongside a charming portrait with the Dil Diyan Gallan crooner.
"We have a “Paighaam” for you tomorrow InshaAllah @atifaslam what an honour. Marked one off the bucket list", he captioned.
View this post on Instagram
Delving into details with a local news outlet, Gillani revealed that the project is a music video that is the perfect tribute for Defence Day.
While he did not disclose the details, he maintained that it’s a tribute to the brave soldiers. "The music video is going to be aired at a Defence Day function. The director is Mohsin Kamal."
"ISPR and Rock & Roll productions have produced it. It’ll come on all or most channels across Pakistan," he concluded.
Atif Aslam expresses desire to say Azaan in Holy ... 10:29 PM | 30 Aug, 2021
Pakistan’s top vocalist, musician and actor Atif Aslam has expressed his desire to say Azaan at the Holy ...
-
-
- PM Imran performs groundbreaking of first five-star hotel in ...03:29 PM | 6 Sep, 2021
-
- Sindh mulls making Covid vaccination mandatory for banking, postal ...02:29 PM | 6 Sep, 2021
- Celebrities who are gifted athletes05:57 PM | 5 Sep, 2021
- Famous people who were refugees09:45 PM | 27 Aug, 2021
- Childhood pictures of famous Pakistani celebs09:49 PM | 19 Aug, 2021
- Best action movies of all times08:35 PM | 7 Aug, 2021