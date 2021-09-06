Atif Aslam and Ameer Gilani gear up for a special ISPR project

Pakistan’s bonafide pop star Atif Aslam is gearing up for an ISPR tribute to honour Pakistan's brave soldiers along with the young heartthrob Ameer Gillani.

Turning to his social media handle, Ameer, who was last seen in the popular drama serial Sabaat shared news of the music video alongside a charming portrait with the Dil Diyan Gallan crooner.

"We have a “Paighaam” for you tomorrow InshaAllah @atifaslam what an honour. Marked one off the bucket list", he captioned.

Delving into details with a local news outlet, Gillani revealed that the project is a music video that is the perfect tribute for Defence Day.

While he did not disclose the details, he maintained that it’s a tribute to the brave soldiers. "The music video is going to be aired at a Defence Day function. The director is Mohsin Kamal."

"ISPR and Rock & Roll productions have produced it. It’ll come on all or most channels across Pakistan," he concluded.