03:12 PM | 3 Aug, 2021
Areeba Habib's beautiful pictures from her 'Baat Pakki' win hearts
Congratulations are in order as the gorgeous actress-model Areeba Habib officially got engaged to Saadain.

A dreamy flowery Baat Paki with intimate winsome celebration vibes, the 28-year-old dazzled in her beige ensemble with intricate highlights of delicate pink.

Turning to her Instagrma handle, the Jalan star shared a glimpse of her engagement ceremony and captioned it, “Alhamdulillah. #baatpakki” followed by a heart and ring emoticons.

The ceremony appears to have been an intimate and close affair with a few guests.

Moreover, Habib tagged designers Deepak Perwani and Hussain Rehar in her Instagram post. The bride's hair and makeup were done by makeup maestro Natasha Ali Lakhani.

Soon after, many congratulatory posts started pouring in all over social media from fans and fellow celebrities alike.

Mawra Hocane, Aiman Khan and Ayeza Khan showered the stunning bride with love and best wishes.

