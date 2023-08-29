WATCH: Fitness queen Sana Fakhar's guide to heart strengthening exercises

Sana Fakhar is so much more than a pretty face and a talented artist. The model-turned-actress is often seen serving fitness goals to her fans through social media posts.

With her commitment to physical well-being and a sculpted physique that defies age, Fakhar has rightfully earned the title of a "Fitness Queen." Not only does she serve as a motivating figure in the entertainment industry, but she also shares her passion for fitness by offering valuable exercise advice.

Recently, the Pakistani actress and model took to her YouTube channel to share valuable insights into heart-strengthening exercises. In a world where health is wealth, Sana's message serves as a reminder that embracing exercise and a balanced diet can pave the way to a healthy lifestyle.

She advised performing the subsequent exercises in sets of three, with each set comprising 10 repetitions:

1-Jumping Jacks

2-Bench Step-Ups

3-Hamstring Curls

4-Leg Raise

On the work front, she will next be seen in Umro Ayyar - A New Beginning.