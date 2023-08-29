asia cup 2023 live streaming

Search

Asia Cup 2023: Check details about live streaming, broadcast in Pakistan, India and other countries 

Web Desk 06:11 PM | 29 Aug, 2023
Source: File Photo

LAHORE – The much-awaited Asian Cricket 2023 tournament is all set to begin tomorrow (August 30) with first match to be played between hosts Pakistan and Nepal in Multan. 

The mega regional cricket event will also be co-hosted by Sri Lanka as nine of the matches will be played in the island nation. 

Babar Azam's side are placed in Group A alongside India and Nepal while Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan are part of the Group B. The final of the event will be played in Sri Lanka on September 30 weeks before the start of the ICC Men’s World Cup 2023. 

The regional event is being considered as a major opportunity for the teams ahead of the ODI World Cup as this year’s Asia Cup 2023 to be played under 50-over format. It will also test their preparations and strength for the longest format of the cricket as the bowlers used to deliver four overs in a T20 match but they have to bowl 10 overs in ODI format. 

In Asia Cup event, hundreds of Pakistani cricket lovers will get a chance to watch a mega event live in stadium, many will be searching for free live streaming on the other hand. 

Aisa Cup 2023 Live Streaming Details

Pakistan: The event will be aired by PTV Sports and TEN Sports channels in the South Asia country. Tamasha, a mobile application, will also provide live streaming to its customers as it has singed a deal with Ten Sports.

India: Indian cricket fans will able to watch the match on Star Sports while the live stream coverage will be available on the Disney+Hotstar platform.

Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil SD + HD, Star Sports 1 Telugu SD+HD and Star Sports 1 Kannada will also broadcast the event. 

Bangladesh: The Asia Cup 2023 matches will be aired by Gazi TV in Bangladesh, with live streaming options also available in the country.

United Kingdom: TNT Sport 1 will broadcast the event and it will also provide live stream servicer on its app to its consumers. 

Australia: The event will be aired by Fox Sports while live streaming is available on the FOXTel app.

Pakistan make changes in squad for Asia Cup 2023

