India crush Sri Lanka to win Asia Cup 2023

India on Sunday clinched Asia Cup 2023 title as Men in Blue thrashed Sri Lanka, winning the match with 263 balls to spare.

Men in Blue chased the target in mere 6.1 overs and thats without losing any wickets as Lankan Lions scored the lowest total in Asia Cup (ODI) history, taking the grom record from Bangladesh.

Most of the damage was done by Indian speedster Mohammad Siraj, who ended his spell of 6-21 in seven overs, bundling out Sri Lanka on a mere 50.

Two Sri Lankan players managed to touch double figures, with Dushan Hemantha scoring an unbeaten 13 and Kusal Mendis adding 17.

???????????????????????????????????? ????



India storm to victory in the #AsiaCup2023 Final against Sri Lanka ????



????: https://t.co/UROMhx0HTs pic.twitter.com/X4OOrGDJ6H — ICC (@ICC) September 17, 2023

Defending Champions Sri Lanka remained in a grim situation as the team was all out for the lowest total in ODI cricket, bundling out for a mere 50 against India in the Asia Cup 2023 final.

The co-hosts were returned to the pavilion with its second-lowest ODI total during the main event of a transcontinental event being played at R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

The game was marred by the rain initially, but fans were not aware that Indian bowlers would create a storm in the Colombo capital. Siraj swept through the top lion of Lankan batters as he got 6 wickets in 7 overs. Hardik Pandya got 3 scalps and Sri Lankan team is all out on just 50 runs.

A sensational Mohammed Siraj spell knocked the stuffing out of Dasun Shanaka’s side which opted to bat first after winning the toss. Sri Lanka folded for 50 in just 15.2 overs.

The total was the lowest ever in men’s Asia Cup ODIs, surpassing the previous record held by Bangladesh (87 all out v Pakistan in 2000).

Right-arm pacer Jasprit Bumrah started off with a wicket in first over and then Mohammed Siraj came down hard on Lankan lineup by taking five wickets.

Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bat first in the Asia Cup final today at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

Asia Cup co-hosts Sri Lanka did not start the tournament as favourites in the presence of then top-ranked ODI team Pakistan and a strong Indian team, but have managed to make the most of playing at home.

Sri Lanka defeat Pakistan by two wickets in the Super 4 stage to set up a meeting with India in the final.

Brace yourselves for an electrifying showdown that's set to make cricket history! India goes head to head with Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup 2023 Finals, and the excitement is off the charts! ????????????????#AsiaCup2023 #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/pwsLM49YKE — AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 16, 2023

Bangladesh beat India by 6 runs in the last league match of the Super 4 round on Friday. Indian opener Shubman Gill, who had not scored a century since January, was India’s top-scorer against Bangladesh.

India managed to beat Sri Lanka in the Super 4 game by 41 runs. It was Sri Lanka’s three spinners who bagged all the Indian wickets with breakout star Dunith Wellalage removing five of India’s six top-order batters.

Despite the home team’s spin threat, India will be encouraged by the form of their top-order batters, three of whom have scored centuries in the last two matches.

Team news

India: Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Kuldeep Yadav are expected to return to the side after being rested for the match against Bangladesh.

Sri Lanka: A hamstring injury has forced Maheesh Theekshana out of the match and the off-spinning all-rounder could be replaced by leg-spinner Dushan Hemantha.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/14-Sep-2023/pakistan-vs-sri-lanka-asia-cup-2023-free-live-streaming-details-here