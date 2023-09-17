Gold Rate in Saudi Arabia today – 17 September 2023

RIYADH – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Saudi Arabia is SAR 2706.03 on Sunday while price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at 2319.98 SAR.

Latest Gold Rates in Saudi Arabia

Gold Units Price in Saudi Riyal Gold 24K per 1 Gram SAR 232.00 Gold 22K per 1 Gram SAR 212.67 Gold 24K per 10 Grams SAR 2319.98 Gold 22K per 10 Grams SAR 2126.65 Gold 24K per Tola SAR 2706.03 Gold 22K per Tola SAR 2480.52

Note: The gold rate in Saudi Arabia, and other countries fluctuate according to the international market so the price is never been fixed.