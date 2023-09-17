Search

Pakistan

Supreme Judicial Council, Judicial Commission witness major changes after CJP Faez Isa takes oath

Web Desk
03:25 PM | 17 Sep, 2023
Supreme Judicial Council, Judicial Commission witness major changes after CJP Faez Isa takes oath
Source: https://www.supremecourt.gov.pk/

ISLAMABAD – Some major changes have taken place in the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) and the Judicial Commission soon after Justice Qaiz Faez Isa took oath as the country’s top judge on Sunday.

Supreme Judicial Council saw a change with the addition of Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan on the key body whereas CJP Isa and Justice Sardar Tariq Masood are already part of the Supreme Judicial Council.

Meanwhile, the Judicial Commission that oversees the appointments of judges also witnesses changes with the inclusion of Justice Muneeb Akhtar.

The Judicial Commission comprised of Chief Justice and the four senior-most judges as well as the attorney general, a former jurist and the law minister.

The newly appointed CJP also issued orders to appoint Jazeela Aslam as registrar in the Supreme Court.

Earlier in the day, Justice Qazi Faez Isa took oath as Pakistan's 29th Chief Justice in a ceremony held at Aiwan-e-Sadr, Islamabad. President Arif Alvi administered the oath, with the presence of Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar and Chief of Army Staff Gen Asim Munir.

The solemn event commenced with the recitation of the Holy Quran, followed by the reading of the notification confirming Justice Isa's appointment. President Arif Alvi then administered the oath to Justice Isa, who was accompanied by his wife, Sarina Isa.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Pakistan

12:02 PM | 17 Sep, 2023

Justice Qazi Faez Isa takes oath as Pakistan's 29th chief justice

09:45 PM | 16 Sep, 2023

Raja Riaz joins PML-N after meeting with Nawaz, Shehbaz in London

06:33 PM | 16 Sep, 2023

Anti-corruption officials arrest Parvez Elahi shortly after release ...

10:24 AM | 15 Sep, 2023

ATC grants bail to Parvez Elahi in judicial complex vandalism case

08:43 AM | 15 Sep, 2023

Torkham border ‘reopens’ today after one week closure

02:58 PM | 14 Sep, 2023

PTI raises objections as UK ambassador meets CEC after US envoy ...

Advertisement

Latest

07:07 PM | 17 Sep, 2023

Miss Universe Pakistan 2023 assures she won't "wear bikini" nor bring shame to the country

Horoscope

09:14 AM | 17 Sep, 2023

Daily Horoscope – September 17, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on Sept 17, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 17, 2023 (Sunday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 296.7 299.95
Euro EUR 321.5 324.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 375.5 379
U.A.E Dirham AED 81.7 82.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 79.15 79.9
Australian Dollar AUD 198 200
Bahrain Dinar BHD 795.46 803.46
Canadian Dollar CAD 220 222.2
China Yuan CNY 40.72 41.12
Danish Krone DKK 42.57 42.97
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 38.21 38.56
Indian Rupee INR 3.57 3.68
Japanese Yen JPY 2 2.09
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 968.3 977.3
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 63.21 63.81
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.01 177.01
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.87 28.18
Omani Riyal OMR 776.86 784.86
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 81.28 81.98
Singapore Dollar SGD 217.2 219.2
Swedish Korona SEK 26.6 26.9
Swiss Franc CHF 334.14 336.64
Thai Bhat THB 8.29 8.44

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today – September 17, 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 
 

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 218,000 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs186,900.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs171,324 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs199,832.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Today Gold Price in Pakistan - 17 September 2023

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 218,000 PKR 2,601
Karachi PKR 218,000 PKR 2,601
Islamabad PKR 218,000 PKR 2,601
Peshawar PKR 218,000 PKR 2,601
Quetta PKR 218,000 PKR 2,601
Sialkot PKR 218,000 PKR 2,601
Attock PKR 218,000 PKR 2,601
Gujranwala PKR 218,000 PKR 2,601
Jehlum PKR 218,000 PKR 2,601
Multan PKR 218,000 PKR 2,601
Bahawalpur PKR 218,000 PKR 2,601
Gujrat PKR 218,000 PKR 2,601
Nawabshah PKR 218,000 PKR 2,601
Chakwal PKR 218,000 PKR 2,601
Hyderabad PKR 218,000 PKR 2,601
Nowshehra PKR 218,000 PKR 2,601
Sargodha PKR 218,000 PKR 2,601
Faisalabad PKR 218,000 PKR 2,601
Mirpur PKR 218,000 PKR 2,601

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir

Mahira Khan

Mehwish Hayat biography | Age, Family, and Awards

Elon Musk's biography | Age, Wife, Net Worth, and Achievements

Dr Umar Saif | Family, Education, and Career

Profile: Yumna Zaidi | Family, Career, and Income

Who is Jamal Shah, caretaker Minister for National Heritage and Culture?

Who is Arfa Syeda Zehra – the Special Advisor to Caretaker PM?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: