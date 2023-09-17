Supreme Judicial Council, Judicial Commission witness major changes after CJP Faez Isa takes oath

ISLAMABAD – Some major changes have taken place in the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) and the Judicial Commission soon after Justice Qaiz Faez Isa took oath as the country’s top judge on Sunday.

Supreme Judicial Council saw a change with the addition of Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan on the key body whereas CJP Isa and Justice Sardar Tariq Masood are already part of the Supreme Judicial Council.

Meanwhile, the Judicial Commission that oversees the appointments of judges also witnesses changes with the inclusion of Justice Muneeb Akhtar.

The Judicial Commission comprised of Chief Justice and the four senior-most judges as well as the attorney general, a former jurist and the law minister.

The newly appointed CJP also issued orders to appoint Jazeela Aslam as registrar in the Supreme Court.

Earlier in the day, Justice Qazi Faez Isa took oath as Pakistan's 29th Chief Justice in a ceremony held at Aiwan-e-Sadr, Islamabad. President Arif Alvi administered the oath, with the presence of Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar and Chief of Army Staff Gen Asim Munir.

The solemn event commenced with the recitation of the Holy Quran, followed by the reading of the notification confirming Justice Isa's appointment. President Arif Alvi then administered the oath to Justice Isa, who was accompanied by his wife, Sarina Isa.