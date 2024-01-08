Search

Pakistan

Murree snowfall season: Wardens directed to make best arrangements to regulate traffic

Web Desk
10:06 PM | 8 Jan, 2024
Source: Muneerahmedvlogs/YouTube

Rawalpindi Regional Police Officer Syed Khurram Ali and City Police Officer Syed Khalid Hamdani have directed the Chief Traffic Officer Taimoor Khan and City Traffic Police Officers deployed in Murree to make best arrangements to regulate traffic during snowfall season.

According to a CTP spokesman, 163 traffic wardens and officers of traffic police had been deployed at all important points of Murree to regulate traffic and facilitate the tourists. Traffic police had devised a comprehensive plan for Murree for the snowfall season according to which entry of heavy vehicles in the city would be banned, he added.

He said an emergency Help Line 051-9269200, had also been introduced for facilitating the tourists. The citizens, having complaints, could contact police round the clock, he said.

Help Line center was also serving as control room from where all possible facilities were being provided to the tourists and all out efforts were being made to cope with any untoward situation.

He told that several points had also been reserved for car parking. Different main roads including Kashmir Point, Mall Road, Guldana Road and other roads had been closed for two way traffic, he said adding the tourists should cooperate with traffic police so that traffic mess particularly during snowfall season could be avoided.

He said, though the snow falling makes the ‘Queen of Mountains’ even more beautiful which attracts the citizens but due to massive influx of the tourists, problems are also faced at some points. Traffic remains slow as the wet roads get slippery. He informed that two traffic control rooms at Jinnah Hall Murree and Suni Bank Traffic point had been established to facilitate the tourists.

According to a Commissioner office spokesperson, the Murree district administration on the directives of the Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Liaquat Ali Chattha had set up 13 centers in Murree at Satara Meel, Lower Topa, Jika Gali, GPO, Kashmir Point, Kuldana, Kali Matti, Masiyari, Sindhan, Sunny Bank, Bhorban, Thanda Jungle and Saharbagla to facilitate the tourists.

The biggest problem of Murree is traffic jam, he said adding, the role of police and traffic wardens is the most important. The administration was directed to complete all the arrangements for the snowfall season. 13 SMDs had been made functional within Murree city and public service messages were being displayed on the SMDs to inform the tourists, he added.

A 24/7 helpline had also been arranged by the Tourism Department for guidance of the tourists and to update them about weather and traffic conditions.

The vehicles entering the city were being monitored through digital counting at the Satra Meel Toll Plaza. 26 CCTV cameras had also been installed on all the main roads to monitor the traffic situation, he informed.

