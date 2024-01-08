Murree snowfall season: Wardens directed to make best arrangements to regulate traffic

Rawalpindi Regional Police Officer Syed Khurram Ali and City Police Officer Syed Khalid Hamdani have directed the Chief Traffic Officer Taimoor Khan and City Traffic Police Officers deployed in Murree to make best arrangements to regulate traffic during snowfall season.
According to a CTP spokesman, 163 traffic wardens and officers of traffic police had been deployed at all important points of Murree to regulate traffic and facilitate the tourists. Traffic police had devised a comprehensive plan for Murree for the snowfall season according to which entry of heavy vehicles in the city would be banned, he added.
He said an emergency Help Line 051-9269200, had also been introduced for facilitating the tourists. The citizens, having complaints, could contact police round the clock, he said.
Help Line center was also serving as control room from where all possible facilities were being provided to the tourists and all out efforts were being made to cope with any untoward situation.
He told that several points had also been reserved for car parking. Different main roads including Kashmir Point, Mall Road, Guldana Road and other roads had been closed for two way traffic, he said adding the tourists should cooperate with traffic police so that traffic mess particularly during snowfall season could be avoided.
He said, though the snow falling makes the ‘Queen of Mountains’ even more beautiful which attracts the citizens but due to massive influx of the tourists, problems are also faced at some points. Traffic remains slow as the wet roads get slippery. He informed that two traffic control rooms at Jinnah Hall Murree and Suni Bank Traffic point had been established to facilitate the tourists.
According to a Commissioner office spokesperson, the Murree district administration on the directives of the Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Liaquat Ali Chattha had set up 13 centers in Murree at Satara Meel, Lower Topa, Jika Gali, GPO, Kashmir Point, Kuldana, Kali Matti, Masiyari, Sindhan, Sunny Bank, Bhorban, Thanda Jungle and Saharbagla to facilitate the tourists.
The biggest problem of Murree is traffic jam, he said adding, the role of police and traffic wardens is the most important. The administration was directed to complete all the arrangements for the snowfall season. 13 SMDs had been made functional within Murree city and public service messages were being displayed on the SMDs to inform the tourists, he added.
A 24/7 helpline had also been arranged by the Tourism Department for guidance of the tourists and to update them about weather and traffic conditions.
The vehicles entering the city were being monitored through digital counting at the Satra Meel Toll Plaza. 26 CCTV cameras had also been installed on all the main roads to monitor the traffic situation, he informed.
Pakistani currency remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on Monday.
On the first day of the week, the US dollar was being quoted at 280.7 for buying and 283.45 for selling.
Euro stands at 307.5 for buying and 310.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 357 for buying, and 360.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 75.65 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.7.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|280.7
|283.45
|Euro
|EUR
|307.5
|310.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|357
|360.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.65
|77.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.7
|75.45
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|189.5
|191.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|749.61
|757.61
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|209
|211
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.54
|39.94
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.41
|41.81
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.08
|36.43
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.39
|3.5
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.05
|2.13
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|916.49
|925.49
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.84
|61.44
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.62
|177.62
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.18
|27.48
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|732.12
|740.12
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.4
|78.1
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|209.5
|211.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.34
|27.64
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|331.46
|333.96
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.16
|8.31
Gold prices in Pakistan moved up amid upward momentum in global market.
On the first day of the week, the per tola price of 24 karat gold stands at Rs220,700 while price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold priced at Rs189,220.
Meanwhile, 22 Karat Gold price is Rs202,300, 21 karat rate for per tola is Rs193,100 whereas 18k gold rate stands at Rs165,525.00 for a single tola.
Globally, gold prices stand at $2039 on Monday.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 220,700
|PKR 2,475
|Karachi
|PKR 220,700
|PKR 2,475
|Islamabad
|PKR 220,700
|PKR 2,475
|Peshawar
|PKR 220,700
|PKR 2,475
|Quetta
|PKR 220,700
|PKR 2,475
|Sialkot
|PKR 220,700
|PKR 2,475
|Attock
|PKR 220,700
|PKR 2,475
|Gujranwala
|PKR 220,700
|PKR 2,475
|Jehlum
|PKR 220,700
|PKR 2,475
|Multan
|PKR 220,700
|PKR 2,475
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 220,700
|PKR 2,475
|Gujrat
|PKR 220,700
|PKR 2,475
|Nawabshah
|PKR 220,700
|PKR 2,475
|Chakwal
|PKR 220,700
|PKR 2,475
|Hyderabad
|PKR 220,700
|PKR 2,475
|Nowshehra
|PKR 220,700
|PKR 2,475
|Sargodha
|PKR 220,700
|PKR 2,475
|Faisalabad
|PKR 220,700
|PKR 2,475
|Mirpur
|PKR 220,700
|PKR 2,475
