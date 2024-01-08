British High Commissioner congratulates Nawaz Sharif for acquittal in cases

British High Commissioner in Pakistan Jane Marriott met Pakistan Muslim League-N chief Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on Monday.

During the meeting matters of mutual interest came under discussion. PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif and Party’s Chief Organizer Maryam Nawaz were also present.

On this occasion Nawaz Sharif said that strong relations between Britain and Pakistan were in interest of both countries.

He said that Pakistanis living in Britain were playing great role in developing good ties between both the countries.

He further said that it was need of the hour to promote ties between both countries in different sectors including trade and investment.

British High Commissioner Jane Marriott said that holding of general elections on February 8 were very important for future of Pakistan.

She also congratulated Nawaz Sharif for securing acquittal in different cases.