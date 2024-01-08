British High Commissioner congratulates Nawaz Sharif for acquittal in cases

British High Commissioner in Pakistan Jane Marriott met Pakistan Muslim League-N chief Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on Monday.
During the meeting matters of mutual interest came under discussion. PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif and Party’s Chief Organizer Maryam Nawaz were also present.
On this occasion Nawaz Sharif said that strong relations between Britain and Pakistan were in interest of both countries.
He said that Pakistanis living in Britain were playing great role in developing good ties between both the countries.
He further said that it was need of the hour to promote ties between both countries in different sectors including trade and investment.
British High Commissioner Jane Marriott said that holding of general elections on February 8 were very important for future of Pakistan.
She also congratulated Nawaz Sharif for securing acquittal in different cases.
Pakistani currency remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on Monday.
On the first day of the week, the US dollar was being quoted at 280.7 for buying and 283.45 for selling.
Euro stands at 307.5 for buying and 310.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 357 for buying, and 360.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 75.65 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.7.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|280.7
|283.45
|Euro
|EUR
|307.5
|310.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|357
|360.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.65
|77.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.7
|75.45
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|189.5
|191.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|749.61
|757.61
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|209
|211
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.54
|39.94
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.41
|41.81
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.08
|36.43
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.39
|3.5
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.05
|2.13
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|916.49
|925.49
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.84
|61.44
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.62
|177.62
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.18
|27.48
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|732.12
|740.12
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.4
|78.1
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|209.5
|211.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.34
|27.64
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|331.46
|333.96
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.16
|8.31
Gold prices in Pakistan moved up amid upward momentum in global market.
On the first day of the week, the per tola price of 24 karat gold stands at Rs220,700 while price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold priced at Rs189,220.
Meanwhile, 22 Karat Gold price is Rs202,300, 21 karat rate for per tola is Rs193,100 whereas 18k gold rate stands at Rs165,525.00 for a single tola.
Globally, gold prices stand at $2039 on Monday.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 220,700
|PKR 2,475
|Karachi
|PKR 220,700
|PKR 2,475
|Islamabad
|PKR 220,700
|PKR 2,475
|Peshawar
|PKR 220,700
|PKR 2,475
|Quetta
|PKR 220,700
|PKR 2,475
|Sialkot
|PKR 220,700
|PKR 2,475
|Attock
|PKR 220,700
|PKR 2,475
|Gujranwala
|PKR 220,700
|PKR 2,475
|Jehlum
|PKR 220,700
|PKR 2,475
|Multan
|PKR 220,700
|PKR 2,475
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 220,700
|PKR 2,475
|Gujrat
|PKR 220,700
|PKR 2,475
|Nawabshah
|PKR 220,700
|PKR 2,475
|Chakwal
|PKR 220,700
|PKR 2,475
|Hyderabad
|PKR 220,700
|PKR 2,475
|Nowshehra
|PKR 220,700
|PKR 2,475
|Sargodha
|PKR 220,700
|PKR 2,475
|Faisalabad
|PKR 220,700
|PKR 2,475
|Mirpur
|PKR 220,700
|PKR 2,475
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.