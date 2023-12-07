Search

IHC hears Nawaz Sharif’s plea against conviction in Al-Azizia reference

03:21 PM | 7 Dec, 2023
ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday resumed hearing on a petition filed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif against his conviction in the Al-Azizia corruption reference.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Aamir Farooq and Justice Mian Gul Hasan Aurangzeb is hearing the petition with the former prime minister present in court.

In December 2018, the former three-time premier was awarded seven year sentence in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills corruption reference.

Later, the PML-N supreme leader had challenged the accountability court’s verdict in the high court, pleading it to nullify the decision of jail sentence and fine.

The anti-graft watchdog in its appeal has asked the high court to increase the jail sentence for the former premier in the case as the trial court awarded a lesser sentence.

On November 29, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday acquitted former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in the Avenfield case.

In July 2018, an accountability court handed a 10-year sentence to the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo and imposed a fine of £8 million (Rs1.29 billion) in the reference pertaining to Sharif family’s Avenfield apartment in London, UK.

The high court had also disposed of the Flagship graft reference against the PML-leader after the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) withdrew its petition against the acquittal in the case.

