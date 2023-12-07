New protectorate offices to be opened in Pakistan, confirms govt official

ISLAMABAD – New protectorate of emigrants offices would be opened in different parts of the country to facilitate those seeking employment opportunities.

The development was confirmed by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Overseas Pakistanis & Human Resource Development, Jawad Sohrab on Wednesday.

In a social media post on X, the official said the government would soon launch 6 additional Protectorate Offices.

He continued that the offices would be opened in Sukkur, Abbottabad, AJK, Gawadar, Islamabad & Gilgit Baltistan.

The special assistant added that the applicants would be able to approach any Protectorate Office in Pakistan & AJK, irrespective of their domicile or ID issuance location.

Previously, those seeking protector on their passports had to visit specific centres related to their area of origin, however, the new initiative would facilitate thousands of Pakistanis seeking overseas employment opportunities.

It bears mentioning that a protector on a passport for Pakistanis is a special stamp or endorsement placed on a passport page by the Pakistani authorities. It's typically affixed to an individual's passport to indicate certain conditions or restrictions. This endorsement could signify various factors such as legal restrictions, citizenship status, or any particular instructions related to the passport holder. The purpose of the protector is to convey specific information or limitations to immigration officers and authorities of other countries during the passport holder's travel.