Rajab Butt, and wife Eman heading for Divorce amid video leaks controversy?

LAHORE – Controversial vlogger Rajab Butt and his wife Eman are reortedly facing rough patch, less than a after after two tied the knot in extravagant event.

Reports shared online hint at tensions between YouTuber and his wife Eman. Family members also hinted at alleged separation, despite Eman’s ongoing pregnancy.

The marriage, which was once widely celebrated on social media, has taken a turn for the worse following an explosive fallout between Rajab and Eman’s brother, Aon Sheikh. The confrontation brought the couple’s personal struggles into the spotlight and sparked widespread speculation.

Rajab Butt has recently faced backlash after leaked private chats and videos. In his recwnt vlog, he claimed he was being targeted by “petty enemies” and felt compelled to respond only out of respect for his followers.

Addressing the family dispute, Rajab denied restricting Eman in any way, claiming she enjoys complete personal freedom. He also accused her brother of using the situation for attention, noting that he has been the one covering Eman’s medical expenses, despite Aon portraying himself as her sole supporter.

While Rajab admitted to ongoing differences with Eman, he stressed that their issues are personal and will be handled privately. .

The situation continues to evolve, with fans and observers closely watching for any official announcement from either side. Rajab Butt is yet to respond to rumous online about his marital life.