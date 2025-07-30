Pakistani chocolates recovered from Pahalgam attackers, Indian minister makes hilarious claim

NEW DELHI – Indian Home Minister Amit Shah has claimed a hilarious claim to link the attackers involved in the Pahalgam incident to Pakistan despite the fact that Islamabad has been calling for an independent investigation into the matter.

Addressing a session of parliament on Tuesday, Shah claimed that made in Pakistan chocolates and voter identity cards were recovered from the individual who were allegedly killed in a gun fight in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir following the Pahalgam.

He said the tree men were responsible for the Pahalgam attack, which claimed lives of several tourists.

“I want to tell the entire nation that these were the three terrorists who killed our citizens … and now all three have been killed,” Shah stated during a discussion on India-Pakistan tensions.

Indian officials claimed that the three suspects fled into nearby forests before being engaged and killed in an operation on Monday.

Islamabad, however, has categorically rejected the baseless claims, stating that the individuals were not Pakistani citizens.

The development came weeks after a military conflict between India and Pakistan in May, which ended with a ceasefire on May 10, brokered by United States President Donald Trump.

To counter the India’s “Operation Sindoor,” Pakistan launched retaliatory “Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos” and shot down six India fighter jets and drones, including Rafale.