Pakistan mandates Licensing for All Call Centres amid surge in Cyber Fraud

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani government urged all call centre operators to start the licensing process promptly to avoid penalties or closure as authorities tighten noose around those involved in international scams.

A major policy shift is in action as authorities aimed to curb digital financial fraud, and rolled out mandatory licensing system for all call centres operating in Pakistan.

Under new framework, no call centre will be allowed to function without gettng prior clearance from National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA), the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), and security agency.

This multi-agency approval process is being introduced in response to sharp surge in scams and financial crimes being run under the cover of call centre operations.

NCCIA will also intensify its nationwide crackdown against illegal call centres through an extended phase of “Operation Grey.” The crackdown will now expand beyond federal oversight to include operations at the provincial level, targeting unregistered and suspicious entities.

These stern measures aimed to disrupt organised fraud networks working in Lahore, Karachi, Islamabad and other major cities.

As part of policy, the licensing requirement will apply to both new and existing call centres, and non-compliance will result in immediate legal action. Authorities believe this measure will not only enhance monitoring but also strengthen Pakistan’s broader cybercrime response system.