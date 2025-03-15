FIA Cyber Crime Wing raids call center in lslamabad’s F-11, 24 arrested

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cyber Crime Wing conducted a major raid on a call center in F-11, detaining more than 24 individuals, including foreign nationals, in connection with an alleged international fraud scheme.

According to sources, the call center was involved in fraudulent activities targeting international victims, and at least one fraudulent call traced to this center led investigators to the operation.

Authorities are now conducting further investigations, and the arrested individuals will be questioned to uncover the extent of the operation.

The FIA has vowed to intensify its crackdown on cybercrime networks and warned that those involved in fraudulent activities will face strict legal action.