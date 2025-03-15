Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Ramadan 2025: Lahore’s most exciting Ramadan deals you can’t miss

Ramadan 2025 Lahores Most Exciting Ramadan Deals You Cant Miss

As the holy month of Ramadan begins, Lahore’s vibrant food scene comes alive with exclusive Iftar and Sehri deals that cater to every taste. From lavish buffets to irresistible discounts, restaurants across the city are offering special menus to make your Ramadan feasts more memorable.

Here’s a roundup of Lahore’s top Ramadan deals that you simply can’t miss!

Top Ramadan Deals in Lahore 2025

Mandarin Kitchen

For lovers of Chinese cuisine, Mandarin Kitchen presents an Iftar + Dinner Buffet that’s both indulgent and satisfying. Priced at Rs. 4,995 per head, the buffet includes a wide range of Chinese dishes along with traditional Pakistani Iftar items.

📍 Location: Gulberg, Lahore.

Jade by China Town

Looking for a mix of Chinese, desi, and seafood? Jade by China Town has you covered with a diverse Iftar buffet priced at Rs. 2,850 per head.

📍 Location: Lake City, Lahore.

Monal Lahore

A scenic rooftop Iftar experience awaits at Monal Lahore, where you can enjoy a grand Iftar + Dinner Buffet for Rs. 4,195 per head. Even better, select bank cardholders can avail a 50% discount on their bill!

📍 Location: Liberty Chowk, Gulberg III, Lahore.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Monal Lahore (@monallahore)

El Momento

Craving something beyond traditional Iftar? El Momento offers a Sehri Buffet featuring Italian and Chinese delicacies for just Rs. 1,899 per head.

📍 Location: MM Alam Road, Lahore.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by El Momento | Lahore (@elmomento.pk)

Spice Bazaar

A favorite among Lahoris, Spice Bazaar is serving up a sumptuous Iftar buffet packed with classic desi flavors and continental favorites.

📍 Location: Dolmen Mall, Lahore.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Yum Chinese & Thai (@yumpakistan)

M21 Kitchen

Fast-food lovers, rejoice! M21 Kitchen is offering a flat 21% discount on its entire menu (excluding pizzas) throughout Ramadan.

📍 Location: PIA Road, Lahore.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by M21 Kitchen (@m21kitchen)

Junoon

For a premium Iftar and Sehri experience, head to Junoon, where you can enjoy a variety of cuisines at their Iftar + Dinner Buffet. Additionally, select bank cards offer an exclusive 40% discount.

📍 Location: Gulberg, Lahore.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Junoon (@junoonrestaurant)

Al Khan

Whether you’re craving desi delights or Pan-Asian flavors, Al Khan offers Sehri and Iftar Buffets at reasonable rates:

  • Sehri Buffet: Rs. 1,990 per head
  • Iftar + Dinner Buffet: Rs. 3,490 per head

📍 Location: Defence Road, Lahore.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by AlKhan (@alkhanpk)

With so many incredible Ramadan deals in Lahore, there’s no shortage of options to enjoy a delightful Iftar family and friends. Whether you prefer a traditional Pakistani feast or an international buffet, these restaurants have something special in store for you.

So, which one are you trying first?

Picture of Rimsha Amir
Rimsha Amir
The author is a staff member.

