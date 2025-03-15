Govt announces plan to reduce electricity tariffs

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has decided to keep petroleum prices unchanged while passing on the financial relief to the public through a reduction in electricity tariffs.

According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office, the government is preparing a relief package aimed at lowering electricity rates to provide financial ease to the public. The details of this package will be announced in the coming weeks, with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expected to address the nation soon regarding the planned relief measures.

The Prime Minister emphasized that the reduction in electricity rates is being formulated under a comprehensive and effective strategy, aligning with the government’s commitment to prioritizing public welfare since assuming office.

Earlier, sources had indicated that a significant reduction in petroleum product prices was possible due to a decline in global crude oil prices. Reports suggested a potential decrease of Rs. 13 per liter in petrol prices and Rs. 10 per liter in diesel prices. However, the government has opted to keep fuel prices unchanged for now.

It is worth noting that on March 1, 2025, a minor reduction in petroleum prices was implemented. Petrol prices were decreased by 50 paise per liter, setting the new price at Rs. 255.63 per liter. Meanwhile, high-speed diesel saw a Rs. 5.31 per liter reduction, bringing the new price to Rs. 258.64 per liter.

With electricity tariff relief now in focus, the government aims to provide much-needed economic respite to the public, ensuring that the benefits of stabilized fuel prices are redirected towards lowering household energy costs.