Senate passes resolution for holding NA, all provincial assemblies polls simultaneously

ISLAMABAD – The Senate on Monday passed a resolution demanding that the general elections for the National Assembly and all the provincial assemblies should be held simultaneously amid government’s ongoing tussle with judiciary over holding of snap polls in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The resolution tabled by Senator Tahir Bazenjo noted that the House firmly believed that political stability was essential for economic stability.

It is the spirit of article 280 that the general elections for all the assemblies must be held on same day on its stipulated time under neutral caretaker setups to ensure true political and economic stability in the country, it said.

The resolution noted that holding separate elections in Punjab will inevitably influence the outcome of general elections to the National Assembly's seats in Punjab which will trample upon the role of small provinces in the federation, state broadcaster reported.