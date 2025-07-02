Retired Govt Employees can now work again without giving up Pension

ISLAMABAD – Breath of fresh air for retired employees as federal government granted permission to continue receiving their pensions even after getting another job in public sector institutions.

It was reported that this relaxation comes with condition that the amount equivalent to pension being received will be adjusted from the re-employed individual’s salary. The decision is expected to benefit those who have been rehired in key state institutions, including the President’s Secretariat, PM Secretariat, Supreme Court of Pakistan, Senate Secretariat, National Assembly Secretariat, Election Commission of Pakistan, and 30 other departments.

Earlier, Ministry of Finance had enforced a policy where pensioners rehired in government service were required to choose between receiving either their pension or their new salary, prohibiting the simultaneous collection of both. The restriction posed serious challenges for several departments trying to retain experienced personnel.

Officials in Regulation Wing of the Finance Ministry raised concerns that the dual-benefit restriction was undermining recruitment and retention efforts in various critical sectors. Responding to these concerns, the government has now amended the policy to allow more flexibility in staffing, particularly in departments requiring highly skilled or experienced human resources.

The new directive is being welcomed by former employees and administrative bodies alike, as it enables institutions to benefit from the expertise of senior professionals without financial disincentives discouraging their return to service.

This policy is expected to have a substantial positive impact on governance and service delivery by allowing seasoned officers to return to key administrative roles without forfeiting their earned retirement benefits.