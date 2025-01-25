Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Section 144 imposed in Peshawar for five days

Section 144 Imposed In Peshawar For Five Days

PESHAWAR – Authorities have imposed Section 144 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa capital city of for five days to maintain law and order situation.

Peshawar deputy commissioner has issued a notification in this regard, urging citizens to play their role for ensuring peace in the city.

The notification states that stern action will be taken against those who will be found involved in violation of the order.

Section 144 is a legal provision that empowers district administrations to prohibit an assembly of four or more people in an area for a limited time period.

Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) empowers district administration to issue orders in public interest that may place a ban on an activity for a specific period of time.

Such a ban is enforced by the police who register cases under section 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code for violations of the ban. Section 188 carries a maximum penalty of six months in prison or fine or both.

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Today – 25 January 2025 Saturday
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
USD (US Dollar) USD 279.7 281.4
EUR (Euro) EUR 291.5 294.25
GBP (UK Pound Sterling) GBP 346 349.5
AED (U.A.E Dirham) AED 75.9 76.55
SAR (Saudi Riyal) SAR 74.25 74.8
AUD (Australian Dollar) AUD 177.25 179.5
BHD (Bahrain Dinar) BHD 738.6 746.6
CAD (Canadian Dollar) CAD 194.6 197
CNY (China Yuan) CNY 37.59 37.99
DKK (Danish Krone) DKK 38.48 38.88
HKD (Hong Kong Dollar) HKD 35.43 35.78
INR (Indian Rupee) INR 3.14 3.23
JPY (Japanese Yen) JPY 1.81 1.87
KWD (Kuwaiti Dinar) KWD 896.3 905.8
MYR (Malaysian Ringgit) MYR 62.14 62.74
NZD (New Zealand $) NZD 155.78 157.78
NOK (Norwegian Krone) NOK 24.41 24.71
OMR (Omani Riyal) OMR 722.9 731.4
QAR (Qatari Riyal) QAR 75.78 76.48
SGD (Singapore Dollar) SGD 206.5 208.5
SEK (Swedish Korona) SEK 25.01 25.31
CHF (Swiss Franc) CHF 303.71 306.51
THB (Thai Baht) THB 8.05 8.2
   

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search