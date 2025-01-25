Section 144 imposed in Peshawar for five days

PESHAWAR – Authorities have imposed Section 144 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa capital city of for five days to maintain law and order situation.

Peshawar deputy commissioner has issued a notification in this regard, urging citizens to play their role for ensuring peace in the city.

The notification states that stern action will be taken against those who will be found involved in violation of the order.

Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) empowers district administration to issue orders in public interest that may place a ban on an activity for a specific period of time.

Such a ban is enforced by the police who register cases under section 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code for violations of the ban. Section 188 carries a maximum penalty of six months in prison or fine or both.