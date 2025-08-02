Widespread rain expected in Punjab as another monsoon spell begins August 5

LAHORE – The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab has forecast additional rainfall across most districts of Punjab over the next 24 hours, as another spell of the ongoing monsoon season expected to begin on August 5.

According to a PDMA spokesperson, monsoon rains are set to continue, with widespread cloud cover and scattered showers anticipated.

Director General PDMA Irfan Kathia provided an update on the region’s river conditions, noting a low-level flood in River Chenab at Khanki, and similar low-level flooding in River Indus at Kalabagh, Chashma, and Taunsa.

He added that water flow at Tarbela remains at a normal level, and rivers Jhelum, Ravi, and Sutlej are also flowing within normal limits. Tributaries and hill torrents linked to these rivers are currently stable. Tarbela Dam has reached 89% of its storage capacity, while Mangla Dam is filled up to 61%.

Meanwhile, meteorologists have predicted that this year’s monsoon season may extend until the end of September—longer than its typical duration, which usually concludes around mid-September in the southern regions of Pakistan.

Experts attribute the shifting weather patterns to climate change, which they say is altering the usual seasonal behavior.

This year, monsoon winds have largely impacted northern and upper parts of the country, with southern areas receiving comparatively less rainfall.

However, from August 10 onward, the direction of the monsoon winds is expected to shift toward the southern regions.