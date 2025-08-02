Police bust illegal organ transplant gang in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI – Police have apprehended a gang involved in the illegal transplantation of human organs in Rawalpindi, it emerged on Saturday.

The Airport police station received an emergency call on the helpline 15, reporting screams coming from a private residence.

Responding immediately, a police team arrived at the scene and discovered a man tied to a stretcher inside the house. The victim was rescued on the spot.

The individual informed the police that he had been lured with a fake job offer and was later drugged. While in a semi-conscious state, he underwent various medical tests — which police say were conducted to assess him for an illegal kidney removal.

Law enforcement officials recovered surgical equipment used for organ transplants at the location. Four suspects were taken into custody, and investigations are currently underway.

Preliminary findings reveal that the gang was involved in the sale of kidneys from both Pakistani and foreign nationals.

A spokesperson for Rawalpindi Police confirmed that efforts are ongoing to identify and arrest the remaining accomplices and facilitators of this illicit operation.

Authorities have vowed to bring all individuals involved in this heinous activity to justice.